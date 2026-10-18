Stretford Hill Limited CEO Lakunle Runsewe has called for greater attention to safety, durability and maintenance in infrastructure development.

Runsewe made the call at the 10th Sustainability Table Series held in Lagos on October 15 and 16.

The construction company showcased its services in building construction, engineering, project management and facilities support at the event.

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The Chief Executive Officer of Stretford Hill Limited, Lakunle Runsewe, has called for greater attention to safety, durability and maintenance in Nigeria's infrastructure development.

Runsewe made the call during the 10th Sustainability Table Series, held at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, on October 15 and 16, 2026.

Stretford Hill Limited displays its engineering and project management capabilities at the Lagos event. Photo: Martin Barraud

Source: Getty Images

The event, themed “Leading the Sustainable Development Agenda: People, Planet, and Prosperity,” brought together policymakers, business leaders and sustainability stakeholders to discuss approaches to sustainable development.

According to a statement from the company, Runsewe said infrastructure projects should be planned and constructed to meet present needs while remaining functional and secure over time.

He said:

“The true value of infrastructure is not measured by what we build alone, but by what it makes possible for people, businesses and communities."

He added that Nigeria must be deliberate about how it plans, constructs and maintains infrastructure, stressing the need to uphold safety and quality standards.

“As Nigeria continues to develop, we must be deliberate about how we plan, construct and maintain our infrastructure. This means prioritising safety, ensuring durability and upholding the standards required to deliver structures that remain functional and secure over time. At Stretford Hill Limited, these principles guide our approach to delivering infrastructure that meets present needs and serves future generations.”

Runsewe's comments come as the construction industry continues to feature in discussions about sustainable development, including the need for effective planning, efficient resource use and quality control throughout the lifespan of infrastructure projects.

At the event, Stretford Hill participated as a partner and exhibitor, showcasing services in building construction, civil and structural engineering, project management, interior fit-outs and furnishing, specialised architectural metal works, fabrication and facilities support.

Stretford Hill showcases its building construction and civil engineering services in Lagos. Photo: UG

Source: Getty Images

The exhibition also provided an opportunity for discussions among industry stakeholders on construction practices and collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Founded in 2013, Stretford Hill Limited is a Nigerian construction and infrastructure company that provides building construction, engineering, project management and facilities support services.

The company said it is certified to the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard.

FG asks manufacturers to reduce cement prices nationwide

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has urged cement manufacturers in the country to cut down the prices of cement.

The government warned that the prevailing price of the commodity was impacting infrastructure projects and escalating demands for contract variations.

David Umahi, Minister of Works, made this call on Sunday, June 21, at the unveiling ceremony of the new corporate brand of Lafarge Africa, which was re-branded as HBM following its acquisition by the China-based HUAXIN Group.

Source: Legit.ng