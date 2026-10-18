Fuji legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal sparked reactions after publicly presenting his daughter to APC's Dr Hamzat at a Lagos event

KWAM 1 sang in Yoruba while handing Dami Marshal over to the governorship candidate, drawing laughter from the crowd

Dami Marshal, who serves as SSA to the Lagos Governor on Tourism, is currently vying for a House of Representatives seat

A video of Fuji icon Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1, presenting his daughter to an APC governorship candidate has set social media buzzing.

The footage, shared on Instagram on Sunday, 17 October 2026, captured the veteran singer at an APC event in Lagos State, where he called his daughter Dami Marshal forward and handed her over to Dr Hamzat, the APC governorship candidate in Lagos.

Reactions as KWAM 1 hands daughter Dami Marshal to APC governorship candidate at event. Photo credit@damimarshal/@drobafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

KWAM 1 was heard singing in Yoruba as he made the gesture, appearing to sing about entrusting his daughter to the politician. Dami was visibly amused throughout the moment, laughing as her father made the playful yet pointed introduction.

KWAM 1's daughter in Lagos politics

Dami Marshal is no stranger to the Lagos political scene. She currently holds the position of Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Tourism, Arts and Culture, and is actively campaigning for a seat in the House of Assembly in the state.

KWAM 1's daughter Dami Marshal trends over singer's action at event. Photo credit@damimarshal

Source: Instagram

Her father's public gesture at the APC event has been read by many as a show of family solidarity and political networking rolled into one, drawing both admiration and sharp commentary from fans online.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer and his daughter at an event:

What fans said about the video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@percia_ford wrote:

"K1 has paid his dues in Lagos APC family."

@ibukunoluwamayadenu commented:

"That's a good father paving way for his daughter. It shows there love at home for her."

@daudbelloofibadan observed:

"See as Baba dey network her daughter.... We pass ourselves o."

@aforchibunduaugustine said:

"Ur children will serve them..make una dey laff."

@folashade_moore wrote:

"God bless you, strengthen you and journey with you throughout."

@xox__francis simply noted:

"That's a clear message."

K1 De Ultimate prostrates for Obasanjo

Legit.ng reported that Fuji music legend K1 De Ultimate sparked admiration online after he dropped to the floor and fully prostrated on stage upon spotting former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The heartwarming moment took place during the 60th birthday celebration of Oba Kabiru Adewale Obalanlege, the Olota of Ota. K1 De Ultimate was performing at the event when he noticed the former president and immediately showed him respect.

Source: Legit.ng