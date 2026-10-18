Manchester City's 7 consecutive Premier League wins in 2026 is the third-best start in the league's history

Liverpool hold the all-time record with 18 straight wins during their dominant 2019-20 title-winning campaign

Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United all feature among clubs with the longest winning runs in Premier League history

Manchester City's current run of seven consecutive Premier League victories, secured after a 3-2 comeback win against Ipswich Town, represents the third-best start to a top-flight season in English football history.

The record by Enzo Maresca is the best of any manager to start a new season in a Premier League club, in his second managerial job in the English top flight.

Enzo Maresca wins first seven league matches as Manchester City manager. Photo by Mark Cosgrove.

Source: Getty Images

However, Manchester City still has a long way to go before threatening the all-time record for consecutive wins, which coincidentally belongs to the same club.

Legit.ng looks at the longest winning streaks as first called by Planet Football.

Longest Premier League winning streaks

Manchester United - 12

Manchester United were the first side to reach 12 straight wins, achieving the feat at the turn of the century under Sir Alex Ferguson. The run turned a four-point gap at the summit into an 18-point lead before a 1-1 draw with newly promoted Ipswich at Portman Road ended it.

Manchester City - 12

City matched that mark in the 2021-22 season, starting with a 2-0 derby win over United in November and closing with a 1-1 draw at Southampton in January — enough form to pip Liverpool to the title by a single point.

Chelsea - 13

Antonio Conte's Chelsea achieved it in the 2016-17 season after a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal prompted a tactical switch to a back three, lifting the side from eighth to first.

Manchester City - 13

City also recorded 13 in a row between April and September 2024, riding a wave from the end of one title-winning campaign into the opening weeks of the next.

Arsenal - 14

Arsenal are the only club to have strung together 14 consecutive victories, doing so across the 2001-02 and 2002-03 seasons. The run gave Arsène Wenger sufficient belief to predict that his side could go an entire season unbeaten, a feat the Gunners delivered the following year.

Manchester City - 15

At 15 wins, City again feature in the record books, winning the last 14 games of the 2018-19 season and the opener of the next to defend the title by a single point over Liverpool.

Liverpool - 17

Liverpool's own contributions to this list are the most striking. Jürgen Klopp's side put together 17 consecutive wins spanning the end of the 2018-19 campaign and the start of the next, despite finishing the first of those seasons without a trophy after City kept pace throughout.

Liverpool - 18

The record, however, belongs to the same Liverpool side from the 2019-20 title run. Having built on their earlier momentum, the Reds extended their streak to 18 straight wins, opening up a 19-point lead with 10 games remaining. They went on to clinch the championship with seven matches to spare, the earliest title wrap-up in Premier League history.

Manchester City - 18

Pep Guardiola's City side from the 2017-18 season also reached 18 wins in a row, demolishing opponents along the way — Liverpool and Crystal Palace each lost 5-0, Watford fell 6-0 and Stoke were beaten 7-2. The run ended in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, but City still finished the season on 100 points, a Premier League record that still stands.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer predicted the Premier League winner after Manchester City’s seventh consecutive victory.

The Citizens ascended to the top of the supercomputer prediction ahead of Arsenal, who are three points behind them after seven matches.

Source: Legit.ng