A former PDP governorship aspirant in Gombe State announced his resignation from the opposition party ahead of the 2027 elections

Abdulkadir Hamma Saleh had previously contested the PDP governorship ticket against ex-minister Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami

The defection adds to growing political realignments in Gombe State as parties consolidate positions ahead of the general elections

Alhaji Abdulkadir Hamma Saleh, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Gombe State, has left the party and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general elections intensifies.

Hamma Saleh made the announcement through a press release distributed to journalists in Gombe, where he also called on his supporters across the state to follow him into the APC and back the party's candidates at all levels of government.

Former PDP governorship aspirant joins APC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the former aspirant had previously squared off against Professor Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, in a contest for the PDP governorship ticket. That race was marked by controversy, with Pantami's initial primary victory challenged in court before a fresh primary was conducted.

Gombe political landscape shifts ahead of 2027

Hamma Saleh's exit is seen as a significant development given his earlier role in the dispute over the PDP governorship ticket. His departure adds fresh pressure on the PDP in Gombe State, which is already working through internal challenges as parties begin to firm up their positions ahead of next year's polls.

By joining the APC, Hamma Saleh signals a clear intention to align with the ruling party's electoral structure in Gombe State, urging his base to rally behind the APC rather than continue within the opposition.

The defection is part of a broader wave of political realignments taking shape across several states as the 2027 electoral cycle draws closer.

PDP governorship aspirant joins APC in Gombe Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Former Ekiti commissioner dumps PDP for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Ekiti Commissioner for Works, Mrs Funmilayo Ogun, officially defected from the PDP to the APC at a ceremony in Orin-Ekiti.

Ogun cited dissatisfaction with the PDP's direction and Governor Biodun Oyebanji's record as reasons for her decision to switch parties.

APC leaders in Ido/Osi Local Government Area received Ogun alongside other defectors, pledging equal rights for all new members.

Source: Legit.ng