Political analyst Omotayo Yusuf told Legit.ng that President Tinubu's 2027 re-election approach differs sharply from his 2023 campaign strategy

Yusuf said Tinubu is leaning on governors across party lines, including in Anambra and Osun, to secure support ahead of the election

The analyst raised concerns about balancing campaign duties with governing responsibilities as Tinubu seeks a second term

A political analyst has said President Bola Tinubu is counting on the advantages of being an incumbent to secure victory in the 2027 general election, rather than embarking on the kind of nationwide campaign trail he ran in 2023.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst and journalist, shared this assessment in an interview with Legit.ng, reacting to reports of Tinubu's campaign schedule ahead of the 2027 polls.

Analyst breaks down President Bola Tinubu's 2027 presidential election campaigns Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu banking on governors across party lines

Yusuf said the president's current strategy is built around delegating political groundwork to supporters and sitting governors, rather than personally touring the country as he did before his first election win.

Yusuf added:

"I will say it is the power of incumbency and the realisation that the groundwork has been done to pave the way for his victory in 2027. Unlike the 2023 election, where he needed to tour the entire country, now he is relying more on his supporters, governors across the states."

He noted that Tinubu had been able to draw backing even from states where the All Progressives Congress (APC) does not control the governorship, pointing specifically to Anambra and Osun as examples.

Age and governing duties remain concerns

While Yusuf described a 2027 win as almost certain for the president, he did raise two potential vulnerabilities: age and the demands of simultaneously governing and campaigning.

"It is almost sure he is going to win the election, apart from the fact that age is not on his side," he said, adding that unlike in 2023, when Tinubu was a private citizen with more flexibility, he is now a sitting president whose campaign time also cuts into his governing responsibilities.

Despite those concerns, Yusuf said the president appeared confident that the political work had largely been done.

Yusuf said:

"He knows that he has the majority of the state locked down; electioneering and campaigning is just ticking the box. He believes that he has done enough to secure himself another term in office, strengthened by the position of an incumbent. So, I don't think it is going to hurt him."

Analyst reacts to President Bola Tinubu's campaign schedule Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu Scraps major recruitment requirement for federal universities

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu announced the exemption of federal universities from recruitment waivers at a convocation ceremony in Bauchi State on Saturday, October 17.

The reform hands recruitment authority directly to the Federal Ministry of Education and university governing councils.

Tinubu also disclosed plans to migrate tertiary institution staff from IPPIS to a new payroll management system.

Source: Legit.ng