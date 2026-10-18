October and November 2026 have no federal government-gazetted public holidays, leaving December as the only festive month

December 2026 brings a public holiday that will affect school calendars across all Nigerian states and school boards

Public holidays are seen as beneficial for mental health as they provide opportunities to relax, reconnect with family, and engage in leisure activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - As the end of 2026 draws closer, Nigerian students, parents, and workers are looking ahead to the school and public holiday schedule for December, the final month of the Gregorian calendar year.

With roughly 10 weeks left in the year, many Nigerians across Lagos, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Osun and other states are already looking forward to the festive season. For students, December typically brings a break from school, with the Christmas holiday observed uniformly across states, school boards and individual institutions.

Nigerian schools, universities, and other tertiary institutions will close nationwide for a public holiday in December. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa, @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Are there no public holidays in October or November?

The federal government calendar shows that October and November 2026 carry no gazetted public holidays.

This means schools, government offices, and most foreign consulates will operate on their normal schedules through the entirety of both months, without any nationally recognised breaks.

December 2026 public holiday dates

December is the only month in the final quarter of 2026 with confirmed federal public holidays.

Christmas Day falls on Friday, December 25, 2026, and will be observed as a public holiday across all states of the federation. Every school, government agency, and public institution is expected to be closed on that date.

Boxing Day, which falls on Saturday, December 26, 2026, coincides with a weekend day, meaning it is already a non-working day for most employees and students under standard schedules.

The month also leads into the New Year, with Friday, January 1, 2027 expected to be observed as a public holiday, giving Nigerians a back-to-back celebration period at the turn of the year.

The Christmas holiday gives Nigerians a welcome break from work and daily routines, allowing families to rest and spend time together. Photo credit: @YemibOyebanji

Source: Twitter

What this means for schools

Because Christmas Day lands on a Friday this year, students and teachers will benefit from an extended weekend running from Friday, December 25 through Sunday, December 27.

Individual schools and state education authorities are expected to announce their full holiday calendars closer to the end of the term, though all institutions must observe the gazetted public holidays as a minimum.

Read more on Christmas

FG declares Eid ul Mawlid public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal Government declared a public holiday to mark Eid ul Mawlid, commemorating the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holiday on behalf of the federal government in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

Tunji-Ojo congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and across the diaspora, urging Nigerians to reflect on the values of compassion, humility and service associated with the Prophet Muhammad.

Source: Legit.ng