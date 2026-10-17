The UK Home Office updated its Hong Kong BN(O) route guidance, introducing a significant change for dependent children on the visa

Under the updated rules, dependent children of BN(O) status holders no longer need to complete a 5-year continuous residence period before qualifying for settlement

The guidance also clarified how caseworkers should handle applications where parents hold different visa expiry dates, affecting how children's cases are assessed

The UK Home Office quietly updated its caseworker guidance for the Hong Kong British National (Overseas) route on 8 October 2026, removing a requirement that had previously forced dependent children to serve their own 5-year continuous residence period before qualifying for settlement.

The change, published in Version 15.0 of the official guidance, means that children who come to the UK as dependants of BN(O) status holders are no longer subject to the same lengthy waiting period that adults must complete before obtaining indefinite leave to remain.

UK shares category of residents whose children can be settled without 5-year wait. Photo credit: BBC.

Source: UGC

What Changed in the BN(O) Guidance

Prior to this update, all applicants on the BN(O) route, including dependent children, were generally expected to complete five years of continuous residence in the UK before becoming eligible for settlement.

The revised guidance removes that requirement specifically for children, streamlining the pathway to permanence for younger members of BN(O) households.

The October update also introduced two other notable clarifications. It set out how caseworkers should approach applications where a child's parents hold BN(O) visas with different expiry dates, a situation that had previously created uncertainty.

It also clarified the rules for visitors already in the UK who wish to switch onto the BN(O) route, confirming that having been granted a visitor visa does not, by itself, make a person ineligible to apply.

Who Qualifies Under the BN(O) Route

BN(O) status is a form of British nationality created specifically for people from Hong Kong ahead of the territory's handover to China on 1 July 1997.

The UK government opened the BN(O) visa route following China's imposition of a national security law on Hong Kong, which the British government considered a breach of the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Under the route, BN(O) status holders and qualifying family members, including dependent partners, children and grandchildren under 18, and adult dependent relatives, can live, work and study in the UK.

Applicants can request permission for either 30 months or 5 years, at a cost of £206 or £285 respectively.

After 5 years of continuous residence, adult applicants may apply for settlement, and after a further year, British citizenship, provided all requirements are met.

Dependent children under 18 who are classified as BN(O) Household Children, meaning they are the child or grandchild of a BN(O) status holder or the holder's partner, are eligible to apply alongside the main applicant or join them at a later date.

Those who turn 18 while on the route may continue as BN(O) Adult Children under a separate pathway.

The update does not alter the standard 5-year settlement requirement for adult applicants on the route. Work is permitted in almost all capacities, though access to public funds remains restricted for most participants unless a prior exemption has been granted.

UK posts guidance on long residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK Home Office updated its Long Residence guidance clarifying who cannot apply for the 10-year settlement route.

A particular category of individuals in the country are specifically told not to apply under Long Residence rules.

Source: Legit.ng