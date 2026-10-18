The Australian government announced a one-off $50,000 continuation bonus for eligible Australian Defence Force personnel, including foreigners serving in the ADF

The bonus targets junior to middle-ranked soldiers who have already completed their initial minimum period of service in the ADF

To qualify for the payment, eligible ADF personnel must commit to an additional three years of service beyond their current obligation

The Australian government announced a one-off $50,000 bonus for eligible soldiers in the Australian Defence Force (ADF), including foreign nationals serving in its ranks, setting out three clear conditions that personnel must meet to qualify for the payment.

The offer by the Albanese Government was announced as part of a broader effort to retain skilled and experienced military personnel at a time when recruitment across the defence sector has become increasingly competitive.

Australia sets 3 requirements for soldiers to receive $50,000. Photo credit: Rolling Stone Australia, Ian Hitchcock/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

3 Conditions to Qualify for the ADF $50,000 Bonus

The first condition is that the applicant must be eligible ADF personnel, meaning they must already be an active part of the Defence workforce.

Civilians or individuals who have not yet joined cannot access the payment.

The second condition is that the soldier must be of junior to middle rank and must have already fulfilled their initial service obligation.

Personnel who are still within their original minimum period of service are not eligible until that commitment has been completed.

The third and final condition is that the soldier must agree to serve an additional three years in the ADF.

The $50,000 payment is offered in direct exchange for this continued service commitment.

ADF Bonus Aims to Retain Skilled Defence Personnel

According to a media release from the Australian Department of Defence, approximately 85 per cent of eligible personnel accepted the offer when it was first rolled out.

The initiative was established following recommendations from the Defence Strategic Review and is designed to keep experienced soldiers in the force rather than lose them to the private sector.

Minister for Defence Personnel, the Hon Matt Keogh MP, explained the thinking behind the policy.

"The Albanese Government is committed to growing our Defence workforce but there's no doubt that in this current low unemployment environment it is more difficult than ever to recruit and retain staff," he said.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng