Australia has published the full list of benefits available to foreigners who choose to join its police force

The package includes six weeks of recreational leave per year and 13 weeks of long-service leave after a decade of service

Officers also receive an 18% employer contribution to the QSuper superannuation scheme, among other financial perks

Australia has outlined the major benefits that foreign nationals can enjoy upon joining the Australian police force, with the full list of perks published on the official recruitment website.

The package covers a wide range of financial, professional, and personal entitlements designed to attract candidates from outside the country.

Australia details 11 benefits police officers enjoy. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Matt Jelonek/LUDOVIC MARIN

Source: Getty Images

the Australian police force

Below is the full breakdown of what officers stand to receive:

Six weeks of recreational leave per year Thirteen weeks of long-service leave after 10 years of service A 38-hour working week, with nine days off in every 28-day roster Overtime pay for any hours worked beyond scheduled shifts 114 hours of sick leave per year, with additional leave potentially available Paid parental and maternity leave Leave entitlements for caring responsibilities, bereavement, emergencies, Australian Defence Force Reserve duties, study commitments, and sporting engagements Free uniforms provided to all officers Access to a broad range of training and development opportunities Additional travel allowances and financial incentives for officers posted to remote areas Membership of the QSuper superannuation scheme, with employer contributions set at 18% and employee contributions at 6%

What the superannuation scheme means for officers

The QSuper membership is one of the more significant financial benefits on the list. With the employer contributing 18% and the officer contributing 6%, the arrangement builds a substantial retirement fund over the course of a career.

Combined with the salary, overtime entitlements, and remote area allowances, the overall compensation package is structured to be competitive for both local and foreign recruits considering a long-term career in Australian law enforcement.

Australia opens military recruitment to four countries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had allowed permanent residents from four countries to apply to join its armed forces without first becoming Australian citizens.

The policy took effect for New Zealand residents in July 2024 and was extended to eligible permanent residents from the UK, the US and Canada in January 2025, provided they meet the required conditions.

Source: Legit.ng