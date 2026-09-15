Adult film star Tall Lizzy sparked online conversation after opening up about how little she earns from her videos and expressing deep regret

The actress posted emotional videos admitting she is still in the industry but is actively searching for a way out

Lizzy later danced and sprayed dollars in fresh videos while urging her colleagues not to be upset with her earlier revelations

Adult film actress Tall Lizzy has walked back her viral comments about the industry, issuing an apology to both her fans and fellow performers after her frank revelations about her earnings triggered a wave of responses online.

The actress had earlier gone public with her frustrations, confessing in an emotional video that she had little to show financially despite producing numerous adult videos.

Reactions as Tall Lizzy apologises to adult film colleagues after exposing industry earnings. Photo credit@tallylizzy

Source: Instagram

Her candid admission about the state of her earnings and her regrets about joining the industry resonated widely, but it also appeared to rattle some of her peers.

Tall Lizzy makes U-turn about her video

In a turn of events on Tuesday, 15 September 2026, Lizzy posted new videos on her Instagram page showing a different mood entirely.

The actress was seen dancing and spraying dollar notes on herself, and used the moment to urge those in her industry not to hold her earlier words against them.

Tall Lizzy's fans drag her over her video as she apologises to industry colleagues. Photo credit@talllizzy

Source: Instagram

She also made a pointed request for people not to use her name or likeness in any form of spiritual manipulation, saying she did not want anyone to "use her rituals or juju."

Tall Lzzy opens up on her healing

A video posted on Sunday, 12 September 2026, captured the more vulnerable side of her recent public journey. In it, she reflected on what she described as a painful but necessary reckoning with herself.

"I'm learning new things, I'm healing, I have decided to tell my self the bitter truth, no being out there would be happy when their personnal video is out there for the world to see, I made a mistake and I regret it, I can't do anything to change the past but my future lies in my hand, we all needs healing, I am still in the industry yes, but I am working soo hard to find ways out, stop all the insults, deep down we're not happy with what we do, we just had to accept that's our reality, and many of us are scared how society will perceive us, that's one thing I want to change, we can do better than this, our live doesn't have to end doing P0rn forever, and again if you're not cool with what I said you can set up a camera and tell your own story or express yourself, you people should stop coming hard at me, I am trying to heal, and this is the best way for me heal," she said.

Fans react to Tall Lizzy's posts

Her posts drew a mix of humour, prayer and criticism from followers:

@dannyspeejay wrote:

"Suffering and smiling"

@enemuo_vitalis commented:

"Make I come join una? Send me application form."

@ifeanyi_james asked:

"Pls what's your twitter handle?"

@trevhilt99 said:

"I'm praying for you Elizabeth. God loves you."

@greatness7431 observed:

"Why are you still in the industry and regretting at same time. I think it's time to leave them and focus on healing. You can heal in the same place you lost your smile."

@jeffreyjacksontv6bv added:

"You're actually learning this social media stuff more better I wish you more success"

Adult movie actress Jazmine Cashmere turns pastor

Legit.ng earlier reported that years after leaving the adult entertainment industry behind, former adult film star Jazmine Cashmere has resurfaced online.

The former actress, who once appeared in more than 100 adult films, has reportedly dedicated her life to Christianity and is now serving as a pastor in Chicago.

Her remarkable transformation has become a major talking point online after a video comparing her past and present life began circulating across social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng