Redeemer's University has published its official fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering 100 Level and Direct Entry students

Architecture students face the steepest charges among the three programmes, with fees crossing the N1.9 million mark for fresh 100 Level entrants

The university confirmed that the published figures cover a wide range of charges beyond tuition alone

Redeemer's University (RUN) has released its approved school fees for the 2026/2027 academic session, with the figures now publicly available for prospective and returning students across several programmes.

The official fee schedule, published by the university's management, covers 100 Level and Direct Entry students and lists fees across multiple faculties. Three programmes in particular have drawn attention: Christian Religious Studies (CRS), English, and Architecture.

Redeemer's University announces 100 level 2026/2027 school fees. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Redeemer's University: CRS, English, Architecture students' fees

For 100 Level students, Christian Religious Studies carries a fee of N999,750, making it the most affordable of the three highlighted programmes.

English students are expected to pay N1,315,500.

Architecture sits at the top of the range with fees set at N1,991,250 for fresh 100 Level entrants.

Direct Entry students see slightly different figures. English Direct Entry students are charged N1,310,250.

Architecture Direct Entry students face an even higher bill of N2,068,500 compared to their 100 Level counterparts.

CRS Direct Entry comes in at N989,250.

What Redeemer's University fees cover

The Redeemer's University clarified that the published amounts are not limited to tuition. According to the fee schedule, the figures include accommodation, identity card production, practicals, IT training, field trips, medical fees, RUNSA dues, departmental dues, and other charges.

The all-inclusive nature of the fees means students and parents should factor in that many costs typically billed separately at other institutions have already been bundled into the total figures quoted by Redeemer's University for the 2026/2027 session.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the Redeemer's University also announced its fee schedule covering courses from 200 level to 500 level.

Babcock releases approved school fees for 2026/2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Babcock University published its approved undergraduate tuition fees for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The fee schedule covers programmes from 100 Level to 500 Level, with costs broken down by full year and first semester.

Source: Legit.ng