Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington issued a bold boxing challenge to Burna Boy during a Hip TV interview, promising to put up a huge sum of money

Speed Darlington boasted that Burna Boy is 'all hype' and cannot defeat him in a physical contest

The challenge comes after Portable claimed Burna Boy paid him N20 million for beating Speed Darlington in a previous boxing match

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, better known as Speed Darlington, has thrown down the gauntlet at Burna Boy, issuing a public boxing challenge to the Grammy-winning artiste and insisting he has the ability to knock him out.

During a sit-down interview on Hip TV, Speed Darlington went straight for the jugular, calling out Burna Boy to meet him in the ring and promising to stake a significant amount of money if the Afrobeats superstar accepted.

Burna Boy gets unexpected boxing challenge from Speed Darlington. Credit: @speeddarlingtontv, @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

"I challenge Burna Boy to fight me. I will drop a huge sum just to fight him. I want to fight him. I will beat him. He's all hype. He can't beat me. Just because some people like his music doesn't mean he can beat me. I am challenging him," he said.

The rapper then switched to Igbo to drive home the severity of his threat, warning that organisers would be carrying a dead body out of the venue after their bout.

The timing of Speed Darlington's latest outburst is hard to separate from the ongoing beef that has kept him in headlines.

Portable previously alleged that Burna Boy rewarded him with N20 million after he defeated Speed Darlington in a boxing match back in April, a claim that painted the rapper as someone with a score to settle.

The original friction between Speed Darlington and Burna Boy stems from allegations the rapper publicly levelled against the Grammy winner, claiming that Burna Boy had an illicit affair with embattled American rapper Diddy in exchange for his Grammy award.

Those claims drew widespread attention and appeared to deepen the animosity between the two acts.

Speed Darlington's bold boast

What makes Speed Darlington's challenge particularly pointed is his complete dismissal of Burna Boy's physical reputation.

Speed Darlington sparks buzz with challenge to fight Burna Boy in the ring. Credit: @speeddarlingtv

Source: Instagram

Describing the "African Giant" as nothing more than hype, the rapper seems determined to prove that chart success and global acclaim do not translate into fighting ability.

Whether Burna Boy will respond to the challenge remains to be seen, but Speed Darlington has made clear he is not backing down.

Watch the viral Instagram video of Speed Darlington's interview:

Speed Darlington regrets building mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington expressed regret after starting his 18-room mansion in his hometown.

The music star shared in a humorous video that he has lost 5kg in a few days due to the stress from the building project, jokingly saying there was no need to go to the gym.

He revealed that the mansion has 11 toilets, which he admitted he does not even need, and lamented that the project may not be completed anytime soon.

Source: Legit.ng