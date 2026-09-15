Ghana's Ministry of the Interior announced Monday, September 21, 2026, as a statutory public holiday to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day

Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak signed the official statement urging the public to observe the day in line with statutory provisions

Businesses, schools, and government offices across all sixteen regions are expected to remain closed on the day

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Accra, Ghana - Ghana's Ministry of the Interior has announced that Monday, September 21, 2026, will be observed as a statutory public holiday across the country to mark Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, also known as Founder's Day.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, called on Ghanaians to observe the day in keeping with the laws governing public holidays in the country.

Founder's Day: Ghana govt declares September 21, 2026, a public holiday. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Mohammed-Mubarak made the announcement through an official statement via the ministry's website.

"The general public is hereby informed that Monday, 21st September 2026 marks Founder's Day, which is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the Minister said.

Why Ghana observes Founder's Day

The holiday is set aside to honour the birth and enduring legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first President. Nkrumah played a central role in leading the country to independence and remains a defining figure in the history of Pan-Africanism on the continent.

What to expect on the Day

With the public holiday in effect, government offices, financial institutions, businesses, and schools across all sixteen regions of Ghana are expected to shut down for the day as citizens join in the national commemoration.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak urges Ghanaians to observe Founder's Day under the country's public holiday laws. Photo credit: @JDMahama

Source: Twitter

Nigeria public holidays 2026

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria already observed several public holidays in 2026, including Eid al-Adha, Democracy Day, and Easter.

Three public holidays remain on the Nigerian calendar before the year ends, giving workers and families opportunities to enjoy nationwide days off.

Independence Day 2026 in early October is the next official public holiday all Nigerians can look forward to .

Source: Legit.ng