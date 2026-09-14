A fan named Olami Barca attacked actress Damilola Oni over her revealing aso ebi outfit at Habeeb Alagbe's 40th birthday party

The fan's cruel comment wishing the actress breast cancer sparked widespread outrage online

Damilola Oni did not stay silent and hit back hard at the troll in a fierce response as fans supported her

Nollywood actress Damilola Oni found herself at the centre of an ugly online confrontation after a fan attacked her appearance at a colleague's birthday celebration and wished a serious illness upon her.

The actress had attended Habeeb Alagbe's 40th birthday party on Saturday, 13 September 2026, where she also served as one of the MCs for the event.

Reactions as Damilola Oni fires back at fan who wished her breast cancer over party dress. Photo credit@damilolaoni

Source: Instagram

Damilola wore a floor-length white dress made from the occasion's aso ebi fabric. As a well-endowed woman, her outfit left her chest slightly exposed, which drew attention online after footage from the party circulated.

Fan wishes actress breast cancer over outfit

By Monday, 14 September 2026, a social media user identified as Olami Barca had taken things to a disturbing level.

Fans defend Damilola Oni over a troll's reaction. Photo credit@damilolaoni

Source: Instagram

Rather than offer a mild critique of the dress, Barca went as far as wishing the actress breast cancer in a public post, citing the way she appeared in her outfit.

Damilola Oni refused to absorb the attack quietly. She responded with equal force, wishing the illness back onto Barca's own family members as she tore into the troll online.

Here is the Instagram post as Damilola Oni clashes with troll:

Celebrities and fans rally around Damilola Oni

The exchange drew swift reactions from fans and fellow entertainers alike, with many horrified that anyone would weaponise a life-threatening illness over something as trivial as a party dress.

[@funkejenifaakindele](https://www.instagram.com/funkejenifaakindele/) commented:

"it is not her portion in Jesus name"

@nusiratfadairo wrote:

"Olorikori how can you wish ur fellow human being breast cancer it will not be her portion in Jesus name."

[@nurse_maheeda](https://www.instagram.com/nurse_maheeda/) reacted:

"My goodness how can be people be so cruel and stooopid with words"

@just_koladotun said:

"Person wey dey supposed sue."

@_kissbally shared:

"I rebuke it for her and her entire family..You're protected by God's grace Big Damz."

@ayaba_fatoye added:

"O ti koba generation e! Useless man"

Damilola Oni's dress sparks outrage

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian actress Damilola Oni found herself at the centre of a social media storm after appearing in a striking and daring resemblance to the Lagos premiere of 'A Mama Deola Wedding Story'.

The film, directed by veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo, drew a host of industry heavyweights to its premiere event in Lagos.

The star-studded gathering turned into more than just a celebration of the new project, however, after Damilola Oni's outfit caught the attention of onlookers and social media users alike.

Source: Legit.ng