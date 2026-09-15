Poco Lee’s expected plea hearing in the United Kingdom reportedly did not take place on Tuesday, September 15

An influencer who attended the court proceedings claimed prosecutors requested more time to compile evidence after the charges were read out.

Poco Lee reportedly left court after the proceedings and remains on bail, with a trial date now scheduled for March 2027

Nigerian dancer and content creator Poco Lee’s ongoing legal battle in the United Kingdom has taken another turn after his expected plea hearing reportedly failed to hold on Tuesday, September 15.

The case was listed at Snaresbrook Crown Court as part of the proceedings against the Nigerian entertainer, who was recently released on bail.

Poco Lee’s expected plea hearing in the United Kingdom reportedly adjourned till 2027. Photos: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Poco Lee's case take new direction

According to an update shared on X by social media influencer Oluomo of Derby on Tuesday September 15, the prosecution reportedly read out the charges before requesting additional time to put its evidence together.

He said the plea hearing has now been scheduled for February 8, 2027, while the trial is expected to begin on March 8, 2027.

The development means Poco Lee’s legal battle is set to continue for several more months.

Poco Lee remains on bail

Oluomo of Derby said Poco Lee, who recently broke his silence, left the court following the proceedings and remains on bail.

He also urged the public to avoid reaching conclusions based on allegations or information circulating online.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” he stated, stressing the importance of allowing the legal process to take its course.

Read the X post of Oloumo of Derby about Poco Lee's trial here:

Reactions trail update on Poco Lee

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@UlagaMmuo stated:

"Wait o, since he’s out on bail currently, does this mean he’ll be on travel ban and remain in the uk till 2027 February and march?"

@bxns_hyfr shared:

"Hopefully his bail restrictions allows him to travel, court proceedings can be so delayed"

Poco Lee leaves court after the proceedings and remains on bail. Photo: Poco Lee.

Source: Instagram

Rahman Jago shared cryptic posts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Burna Boy's associate and socialite, Rahman Jago, shared some cryptic posts amid rumours of Poco Lee's release.

In one of the tweets, Jago expressed appreciation to God while dropping a lesson about life in another.

The socialite's post, however, sparked speculation on social media, with netizens sharing diverse opinions.

Source: Legit.ng