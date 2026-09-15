A Nigerian content creator known as @_t0riaaa_ on TikTok broke down in a raw, emotional video over Nigeria's electricity crisis in 2026

She revealed her area receives power only about 5 times a month, forcing her to buy fuel from her limited income to power her equipment

The creator said the constant blackouts have been costing her creative opportunities and are affecting her mental health

A Nigerian content creator known on TikTok as @_t0riaaa_ poured out her frustration in a raw, selfie-style video after Nigeria's persistent electricity crisis ruined her entry for a beauty pageant.

Filming from what appeared to be her home, she explained that she had spent the previous day shooting her contest video, completed her eye makeup look, and was halfway through the recording when the lights went out entirely.

Make-up artist cries bitterly after power outage disrupted her work. Photo credit: @Victoria/TikTok.

Source: Twitter

With no stored power to keep her studio light running, she was unable to finish.

A Month With Only 5 Power Supply Days

What made the situation worse, she explained, was that her area receives electricity only about five times a month, and even when power does come on, the voltage is so weak it can barely sustain LED bulbs, let alone her ring light or a fan.

"Even when they bring the light, it is so low, it can't power anything," she said.

Rather than abandon the video, she dipped into her already stretched finances to buy fuel, describing herself as "basically almost unemployed."

She attempted to reshoot the following day, but the electricity had still not returned, and without a fan running at full capacity, the heat was causing her freshly applied makeup to melt before she could complete filming.

She recalled that this problem has followed her throughout her career. Years ago, when she worked as a writer earning payments in US dollars, she would travel to a friend's house just to charge her laptop and meet deadlines.

Now, competing in a beauty contest with expensive makeup products on her face, she found herself battling the same obstacle all over again.

Creator Says the Crisis Is Harming Her Mental Health

Beyond the immediate frustration of the ruined video, she spoke about the wider toll the situation is taking on her.

She said the lack of reliable electricity has consistently limited how much content she creates, as the heat from working without a fan makes makeup artistry nearly impossible.

She ended the TikTok video insisting that she is, by nature, a determined and driven person, but that the conditions in Nigeria were actively draining that drive from her.

See the post below:

Juice vendor laments over poor electricity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian businesswoman lamented bitterly on social media after suffering a huge loss.

In a video, the young woman who sells juice displayed about 300 bottles of juice that got spoilt inside a freezer.

Source: Legit.ng