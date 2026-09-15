Australia's Department of Home Affairs confirmed the Subclass 858 National Innovation visa offers permanent residency to exceptionally talented foreigners

The visa targets people with internationally recognised achievement in professions, sports, the arts, or academia and research

Applicants must receive an invitation before lodging their application and need a nominator with a national reputation in their field

Australia is offering permanent residency to highly talented foreigners through the Subclass 858 National Innovation visa, with the country's Department of Home Affairs confirming that eligible applicants can live and work in Australia indefinitely.

The visa targets individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional and outstanding achievement, and covers four main areas of talent.

Australia names exceptionally talented foreigners who can qualify for a permanent visa. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, Torsten Asmus

Source: Getty Images

Australia: Who qualifies for the National Innovation visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs, an applicant must have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in one of the following fields:

- A profession.

- A sport.

- The arts.

- Academia and research.

Beyond the achievement requirement, applicants must also secure a nominator who holds a national reputation in their relevant field.

That nominator must be an Australian citizen, an Australian permanent resident, an eligible New Zealand citizen, or an Australian organisation.

Critically, applicants cannot approach the Department directly. They must first submit an Expression of Interest and wait to be invited before lodging a visa application.

Once an invitation is received, the applicant has 60 days to submit their application. At both the application and grant stages, the applicant must either be in Australia or outside Australia, but not in immigration clearance.

Australia: What the visa offers

Holders of the Subclass 858 visa receive a broad set of rights and entitlements. They can stay in Australia permanently, work and study without restriction, and access Medicare, Australia's public health care scheme.

The visa also allows holders to sponsor relatives to come to Australia and to travel in and out of the country freely for five years. If eligible, visa holders may eventually apply for Australian citizenship.

From July 1, 2026, eligible citizens of Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste who lodge a valid visa application qualify for a reduced visa cost under a concession scheme introduced by the Australian government.

The Department noted that newly arrived residents may need to wait before accessing certain government payments and benefits.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had listed conditions that foreigners must satisfy to qualify for its Work and Holiday visa.

Australia's age requirement for Work and Holiday visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had published its age requirement for foreigners seeking its Work and Holiday visa.

Through the visa, the government is offering young travellers a structured pathway to live, work, and explore the country for up to a year.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old and hold a passport from an eligible country.

Source: Legit.ng