New Zealand Immigration published the requirements that partners of eligible visa holders must satisfy to obtain a Partner of a Worker Work Visa in 2026

Applicants do not need a job offer in New Zealand before applying, but must prove they are in a genuine and stable relationship

The visa comes with notable restrictions, including a rule that bars applicants from adding dependent children to their application

New Zealand Immigration has outlined five conditions that partners of work visa holders must meet to qualify for a Partner of a Worker Work Visa in 2026, confirming that no New Zealand job offer is required before applying.

The requirements were published on the official New Zealand Immigration website and apply to individuals whose partners hold an eligible New Zealand work visa and are willing to support the application.

New Zealand lists key conditions that partners of workers must meet for a work visa. Photo credit: Michael Bradley

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New Zealand: 5 conditions applicants must meet

According to the immigration authority, an applicant must satisfy all five of the following conditions:

1. Have a partner who holds an eligible work visa and can support the application.

2. Be living with the partner in a genuine and stable relationship.

3. Have enough money to cover living expenses throughout the stay.

4. Have plans to leave New Zealand at the end of the permitted stay.

5. Meet the other requirements set out for this visa.

What the visa allows and what it does not

The Partner of a Worker Work Visa allows a person to work in New Zealand while accompanying a partner already in the country on a qualifying work visa.

New Zealand Immigration confirmed that applicants do not need to secure employment before lodging their application, removing a significant barrier that applies to many other work visa categories.

However, the immigration authority was clear about one important restriction: dependent children cannot be included in the application.

Families with children who wish to relocate to New Zealand alongside the primary visa holder would need to explore separate visa arrangements for any dependants.

The visa is therefore suited to couples who wish to live and work together in New Zealand, provided the sponsoring partner's visa meets the eligibility criteria set by immigration authorities.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that New Zealand had published 17 reasons foreigners could be stopped from entering the country.

New Zealand to introduce citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand was set to introduce its citizenship test for applicants.

According to the New Zealand government, the citizenship test will apply to the majority of people seeking citizenship by grant.

The test is intended to confirm that applicants understand the responsibilities and privileges attached to New Zealand citizenship, a requirement that already exists under current law.

Source: Legit.ng