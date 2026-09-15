Peter Obi asked the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to release his academic records after reports emerged of a legal action seeking certified copies of his credentials

The 2027 NDC presidential candidate said he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from the university in 1984

Obi also challenged other presidential candidates to make their own educational qualifications available for public scrutiny

Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to release his academic records to anyone who makes a legitimate request for them.

Obi made the call in a statement published on his X account on Tuesday, July 22, following reports on social media about a legal action by an individual or group seeking Certified True Copies (CTCs) of his university degree and other admission documents.

Peter Obi welcomes scrutiny of his records and urges rivals to do the same. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra state governor said he has no objection to the release of his Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy, which he said UNN awarded to him in 1984, along with any other records tied to his admission and time at the institution.

"I wish to state clearly that I have absolutely no objection to the release of these records," Obi said.

Obi calls for consistent scrutiny of all candidates

Obi went further, asking UNN to make his certificates and official documents available within the limits of the law.

"I respectfully request that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, within the limits permitted by law, make available, upon legitimate request, my academic certificates, records, and other official documents relating to my admission and studies at the University," he said.

He extended the same position to other institutions he attended, both within and outside Nigeria, saying they too could release his records in line with applicable laws and procedures.

While welcoming public interest in his qualifications, Obi argued that scrutiny must be conducted fairly and applied to all those seeking the presidency.

"I believe strongly in transparency and accountability, particularly for those who seek the privilege of public office. Public scrutiny must, however, be fair, lawful, and applied consistently to everyone who seeks to lead our nation," he said.

Obi directly challenged other presidential aspirants to follow suit.

"I encourage every presidential candidate to make their educational qualifications and relevant records available for legitimate public scrutiny," he said, adding that doing so should be seen as a chance to build public trust rather than as an attack.

"As a presidential candidate seeking the trust of Nigerians to lead our country, I welcome legitimate public interest in my background, qualifications, and record," Obi said.

He added that openness about one's background reflects the values of transparency, integrity, and respect for institutions that good governance demands.

Obi was ratified as the NDC's presidential candidate on May 29, 2026, weeks after resigning from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026.

Obi declares financial status

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of NDC in the 2027 election, responded to questions about his financial status.

When asked if he is a billionaire, Obi clarified that he could be considered a billionaire in naira but not in US dollars.

Source: Legit.ng