Abdulaziz Yari, APC presidential campaign council DG, made the appeal during a visit to the Oba of Lagos on Monday

Yari argued that Tinubu stayed loyal to the north during Buhari's presidency and deserved the same loyalty in return

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the council members before accompanying them to the royal palace

Abdulaziz Yari, director-general of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has called on northerners to support President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections, saying the region owes Tinubu a political debt.

Yari made the remarks on Monday, September 14, in Lagos while leading PCC members on a visit to Rilwan Akiolu, the Oba of Lagos. Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the delegation before accompanying them to the royal palace.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu received the delegation and escorted it to the Oba of Lagos. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Yari

Source: Twitter

Yari's case for northern support

The senator representing Zamfara West argued that Tinubu had demonstrated loyalty to the north when he declined to challenge Muhammadu Buhari for the APC presidential ticket in 2019, choosing instead to back Buhari's re-election campaign to its conclusion.

"I remember there was a struggle by some power-mongering bloc within the APC that tried to convince Tinubu to contest the presidential election in 2019. He resisted the pressure and said it was the turn of the north.

"Tinubu said as long as Buhari can come out and ask people to vote for him, he would be with Buhari till the end. And that was what Tinubu truly did," Yari said.

On that basis, the former Zamfara governor said the north had every reason to return the favour.

"For us in the north, I think it is time for us to pay Tinubu back for allowing the north to complete its full term. Today, I don't think there is an excuse for us from the northern region not to support Tinubu to continue the good job he started and complete his tenure," he said.

Yari added that support for Tinubu was not purely about power rotation, but reflected a conviction that Nigerians wanted the president to remain in office.

"The message from northern Nigeria, where I came from, is that there is nothing to worry about. There are still people of high calibre and character who believe in justice and fairness. We are going to do our best to ensure that Tinubu's journey continues to the end. He can count on us," Yari said.

He also credited Tinubu with restructuring the country despite inheriting a difficult economic situation from previous administrations.

Yari, other APC leaders storm Lagos

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the DG of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign, paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos as part of efforts to build early momentum for President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yari is accompanied by top APC leaders, including Governor Sanwo-Olu, Abdullahi Ganduje, Aminu Masari, Pius Ayim, James Faleke, etc.

Source: Legit.ng