Carter Efe and Speed Darlington engaged in a heated verbal confrontation at a Lagos boxing pre-event on September 10, 2026

The altercation quickly escalated beyond words, with security forced to intervene on stage during a livestreamed press conference

The clash erupted in front of a large promotional backdrop with a live audience watching the chaos unfold in real time

Things went sideways fast at the Lagos boxing pre-event on September 10, 2026, when Nigerian entertainer Carter Efe and controversial musician Speed Darlington found themselves at the centre of a dramatic on-stage confrontation that security personnel scrambled to contain.

The incident unfolded during what appeared to be a press-conference-style livestream hosted by Carter Efe.

Heated moment Carter Efe and Speed Darlington clashed before boxing match. Credit: @carterefe, @speeddarlington

Source: Instagram

What was meant to be a promotional build-up to their boxing match quickly spiralled into something far more volatile.

Carter Efe and Speed Darlington Trade Blows With Words

Tensions had clearly been brewing before the cameras even rolled. Speed Darlington opened with a pointed taunt, calling Carter Efe "an old man" and challenging him to confirm whether he was still willing to fight. Carter Efe fired back, saying action would speak louder than words, and set October 1st as the date everything would be settled.

The back-and-forth grew increasingly personal and chaotic, with both men talking over each other and making it hard to follow a single thread.

Speed Darlington at one point accused Carter Efe of threatening him, while Carter Efe seemed to question his opponent's commitment to the fight altogether.

Fans react as Carter Efe and Speed Darlington clash at event. Credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Physical Altercation Forces Security to Step In

The verbal sparring eventually gave way to a physical altercation on stage, prompting security to intervene and separate the two before the situation could escalate further.

The confrontation played out in full view of the audience and live chat viewers, many of whom were watching the stream in real time as the chaos unfolded.

The event was held against the backdrop of a large boxing promotional banner, and the dramatic scenes are already generating significant attention online ahead of their scheduled bout.

Watch the moment Carter Efe and Speed Darlington clashed at the pre-event:

Moment Peller begged fans about Carter Efe surfaces

Legit.ng reported that a resurfaced video of Nigerian TikTok personality Peller sparked reactions online after he was seen going on his knees and pleading with his fans to report and bring down Carter Efe’s TikTok account.

In the video, Peller accused Carter Efe of not wanting other people to succeed, while referring to comments the comedian allegedly made about Kolu travelling abroad.

Carter Efe subsequently lost his TikTok account permanently, adding more attention to Peller’s resurfaced plea. The video began circulating widely on X on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, with social media users sharing their thoughts on the development and revisiting the dispute between the two personalities.

Source: Legit.ng