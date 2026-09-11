New Zealand's official immigration website has outlined the rules for travellers from visa-waiver countries who want to visit the country

Citizens from visa waiver countries do not need a visitor visa but must obtain an NZeTA before travelling to New Zealand

The length of stay permitted under the visa waiver arrangement differs depending on the traveller's country of origin

New Zealand's government has clarified exactly how long citizens from visa-waiver countries can remain in the country and what they must have in place before boarding their flight.

According to the New Zealand Immigration Office, nationals of visa-waiver countries are not required to apply for a standard visitor visa before their trip. Instead, they receive a visitor visa upon arrival. However, there is one critical step they must complete before departure: obtaining a New Zealand Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly known as an NZeTA, unless they fall under a specific exemption category.

How long citizens from visa-exempt countries can stay in New Zealand with NZeTA. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand: How long can visa-waivers stay

The permitted length of stay under the visa waiver arrangement varies by eligible nationality. Most travellers from visa-waiver countries can remain in New Zealand for up to three months. British nationals, however, enjoy a more generous allowance, with stays of up to six months permitted under the same arrangement.

Australian citizens and permanent residents travelling on an Australian passport sit in a separate category entirely. They are not required to hold either a visitor visa or an NZeTA to enter New Zealand.

New Zealand: Preparation before arrival

Beyond securing an NZeTA, visa waiver passport holders must meet several conditions before and upon arrival. They are expected to carry proof of onward or return travel, evidence of sufficient funds to support themselves during their stay, and to satisfy New Zealand's health and character requirements.

Individuals who have previously been deported from any country, or who have links to criminal or terrorist organisations, are not eligible to enter under the visa waiver arrangement.

The NZeTA requirement applies broadly, with exemptions available only in limited circumstances. Travellers are advised to confirm their eligibility and complete the NZeTA application well in advance of their journey to avoid any disruption at the point of departure.

New Zealand: Eligibility for Working Holiday Visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand announced its 2026 Working Holiday visa programme and the 45 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply. The visa allows young people aged 18 to 30, and up to 35 for some countries, to work, study and travel in New Zealand for up to 12 months.

But there is a major catch for African applicants: no African country currently has a working holiday agreement with New Zealand. This means Nigerian citizens and others across the continent cannot apply under the scheme, despite the opportunity being open to countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Source: Legit.ng