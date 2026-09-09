Cement prices are changing rapidly across Nigeria and Africa, with major producers trying to outsell each other

A recent probe by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Competition (FCCPC) has drawn attention to the industry

A new survey has shown how much producers sell cement in Nigeria as against prices in other African countries

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

For Nigerians building homes, shops and offices, the price of cement has become one of the biggest threats to construction budgets.

A 50kg bag that sold below ₦10,000 in parts of the market earlier in 2026 climbed into the ₦12,000-₦15,000 range in many locations, with some dealers quoting even higher prices.

BUA, Dangote, and others change cement prices in Nigeria; new rates emerge across Africa. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The surge has now attracted renewed regulatory scrutiny. In August, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) said its three-month, industry-wide investigation had found indications of possible price manipulation in Nigeria's cement market.

The Commission said a 50kg bag that sold for about ₦9,300-₦9,700 in January had risen to ₦10,500-₦13,000 by the middle of the year, before reaching ₦13,000-₦15,000 in some locations by July.

That finding matters because Nigeria is not a country dependent on imported cement. It has some of Africa's biggest cement manufacturers and substantial domestic production capacity.

So, how expensive is Nigerian cement compared with the rest of Africa, particularly neighbouring West African markets?

Current cement prices in Nigeria

Recent September market reports show some moderation from the July peak, although prices remain high.

A September 1 market survey cited dealer quotations of about ₦12,000 per 50kg bag for Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, Mangal Cement and Lafarge/HBM Cement.

However, the broader market continues to show prices between roughly ₦12,000 and ₦15,000, depending on location, transport costs, dealer margins and supply conditions.

Earlier July market data painted an even more expensive picture. Dangote Cement was quoted at about ₦13,000-₦15,000, BUA Cement at ₦12,000-₦14,500, while HBM Nigeria, formerly Lafarge Africa, was around ₦12,000-₦13,500 per 50kg bag.

Indicative Nigerian cement prices

Brand Recent indicative price - 50kg bag Dangote Cement N12,000 BUA Cement N12,000 Mangal Cement N12,000 Lafarge/HBM Cement N12,000 Linma White Cement N14,000

These are market quotations rather than uniform national retail prices.

The actual amount paid can vary substantially between states and even between dealers in the same city.

A separate August survey, for example, found BUA Cement as low as ₦8,500 in some locations, while some Lafarge products reached ₦18,000 depending on product and location.

The widespread nature is important. It means there is no single "Nigeria cement price" and that logistics and distribution can make a significant difference to what consumers eventually pay.

"When you hear N12,000, we are only referring to ex-factory price without logistics costs. Location plays a crucial part in setting cement prices in Nigeria, Clement Oche," a cement dealer in Ibadan, told Legit.ng

Nigeria versus Ghana

Ghana provides one of the clearest West African comparisons.

Recent Ghana market data put a 50kg bag at roughly GH₵101-118 in Greater Accra, depending on brand and buying conditions. Another market benchmark put the national price around GH₵100, with Ghacem Tema Depot at about GH₵101.

A separate July market tracker listed established brands around GH₵102 for Dzata, GH₵104 for CIMAF, GH₵112 for Dangote 42.5 and GH₵115-120 for Ghacem products.

Using the August 18, 2026 exchange-rate comparison cited in Nigerian reporting, GH₵106 was equivalent to approximately ₦12,962.

That places Ghana surprisingly close to Nigeria's current ₦12,000-₦13,000 mainstream range. In other words, Nigeria is not automatically the most expensive cement market in the region.

Togo and Benin tell a different story

The comparison becomes more revealing when Nigeria is measured against its immediate neighbours.

In Lomé, Togo, a 50kg bag was reported at approximately CFA4,550, equivalent to about ₦10,844 at the August 18 exchange rate.

In the Benin Republic, the reported average was about CFA4,500, equivalent to roughly ₦10,725.

In Côte d'Ivoire, a 50kg bag at about CFA5,000 translated to approximately ₦11,917.

On those figures, a Nigerian buyer paying ₦12,000 for a standard bag is paying more than a buyer in Lomé or Cotonou, while the difference with Côte d'Ivoire is relatively small.

But there is an important warning: comparing cement prices across countries using exchange rates alone does not provide a perfect measure of affordability.

Taxes, energy costs, transport distances, dealer margins, cement grades, packaging and local purchasing power all influence the final retail price.

Togo also shows why location matters

One of the strongest lessons from the regional comparison comes from Togo itself.

While a 50kg bag was around ₦10,844 in Lomé, reports put the equivalent price at approximately ₦15,492 in Kara and ₦17,160 in Dapaong.

That means a country can have relatively affordable cement in a major coastal market but considerably higher prices inland because of transportation and distribution costs.

Nigeria faces a similar problem because cement plants are concentrated in particular areas while construction demand is spread across the country.

What about the wider African market?

The West African comparison is particularly relevant because countries in the region share similar logistics, energy and currency challenges.

A broader 2026 comparison placed a 50kg bag at roughly €2.60 in Egypt, €3.80 in South Africa, €4.30 in Ghana, €5.20 in Kenya, €5.90 in Côte d'Ivoire, €6.90 in Nigeria and €7.90 in Cameroon.

These figures should be treated as indicative rather than a single continent-wide official price index because retail conditions and product specifications differ between markets.

The broad picture nevertheless suggests that Nigeria sits toward the expensive end of several African cement markets, even though it is one of the continent's major producers.

The Nigerian paradox: abundant production, expensive cement

This is where the regulatory investigation becomes significant.

The FCCPC's concern is not simply that cement has become expensive. The bigger question is whether market forces adequately explain the scale and speed of the increases.

The Commission said its investigation involved a three-month cross-border study and produced a 40-page field report. Its preliminary conclusion pointed to possible manipulation of cement prices.

The regulator also noted that Nigeria's considerable production capacity would ordinarily be expected to create stronger competitive pressure on prices.

The development follows earlier government and legislative scrutiny of cement pricing. In 2024, the Senate moved to investigate major cement manufacturers following sharp increases and called for fair market practices.

The latest FCCPC investigation therefore represents a continuation of a much bigger question: why does a country with substantial local cement manufacturing capacity continue to experience such sharp price increases?

Energy and logistics remain major cost pressures

The manufacturers have also pointed to genuine cost pressures.

At Dangote Cement's 2026 annual general meeting, chairman Emmanuel Ikazoboh said energy accounted for around 60% of cement production costs, while foreign-exchange movements had added to manufacturing expenses.

Industry analysts have also identified inflation, transport and logistics costs as important contributors to the final retail price.

That means the regulatory debate cannot simply be reduced to the claim that cement companies are charging too much.

The more important issue is whether production costs, distribution costs and market power together adequately explain the difference between factory economics and what consumers pay.

What Nigerians should watch next

The immediate question is whether the FCCPC's preliminary findings will lead to enforcement action, changes in industry practices or greater transparency around pricing.

For consumers, the September moderation to around ₦12,000 in some markets is welcome, but it does not erase the bigger affordability problem.

Compared with Togo, Benin and Côte d'Ivoire, Nigerian cement is generally no longer dramatically more expensive, but it remains costly relative to several regional markets.

Ghana, meanwhile, demonstrates that another major West African economy can have cement prices broadly comparable with Nigeria.

Nigerian cement appears most expensive among African prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The real Nigerian puzzle is therefore not simply "Why is cement expensive?"

It is "Why is cement so expensive despite Nigeria's enormous production base, and how much of the final price is explained by legitimate costs versus market structure and competition?"

That is the question the ongoing regulatory scrutiny will ultimately have to answer.

And for millions of Nigerians trying to build homes in an already expensive construction market, the answer could determine whether cement prices finally come down or remain another major barrier to affordable housing.

Dealers increase cement prices by N5,700 per 50kg bag

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians buying cement are now paying up to N5,700 more per 50kg bag than they were at the start of 2026, as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission opens a formal investigation into suspected price manipulation across the country's cement sector.

Prices tracked in the FCCPC's preliminary 40-page field report rose from between N9,300 and N9,700 per bag in January to between N13,000 and N15,000 in several regions by July.

Source: Legit.ng