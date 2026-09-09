BBNaija Season 11 housemate Nomy was disqualified after repeatedly defying Big Brother's instructions inside the house

The former housemate spoke during an X Space, where she reacted to the wave of support she received from fans outside the house

Nomy issued an apology to supporters who had backed her throughout her time in the competition

BBNaija Season 11 housemate Whitney Nneoma Chukwu, better known as Nomy, has finally spoken out following her disqualification from the 'Show Ya Sef' edition of the reality show, telling fans she was overwhelmed by the love that greeted her on the outside.

Nomy's time in the house came to an abrupt end after she repeatedly ignored Big Brother's instructions, leading to the revocation of her participation in the competition.

BBNaija Nomy speaks for first time since disqualification. Credit: _officialnomy

Source: Instagram

Big Brother eventually ordered her to pack her bags and leave, ending what had been a turbulent run in the house.

During an X Space on 8th of September 2026, held after her exit, Nomy opened up about the emotional experience of discovering just how much public goodwill she had accumulated while competing.

Appreciating her fans, she said:

"Just hearing that I have an entire nation just makes me so happy. I'm so thankful to each and every one of you. I'm sorry to everyone who I have let down, it wasn't intentional."

Nomy further apologised to her fans for letting them down, emphasising that she was unaware of the massive fan base and support she had outside the house.

She added:

"If I had known I had this much support and love waiting for me at home, I would have done everything I could to take me to the finale, but I guess it was just meant to work out this way. I'm sorry for letting you down."

She went further to express deep appreciation to those who stuck by her without obligation.

BBNaija Nomy breaks silence after Big Brother sent her packing, addresses fans’ support. Credit: _officialnomy

Source: UGC

Fans React to Nomy's Apology

Not everyone received her words warmly. Several social media users questioned the sincerity of her sentiments, while others found humour in her statement about not knowing the extent of her fanbase, given that she had survived multiple eviction rounds before her disqualification. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@zaynab_azeez wrote:

"The whole universe 😂"

@princesslachize commented:

"lol.... script well played"

@eddiblesbyduchess_001 reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 How you no go know say people Dey watch you? No be Big Brother show wey we know you enter. Why Una too Dey lie 🙄🙄"

@sweets_mini_bank noted:

"You didn't know u had such support, and u survived eviction back to back for 6 weeks"

@theawesomestuffdoer asked:

"Entire nation as how?"

Listen to Nomy's apology below:

All You Need to Know About Nomy Whitney

Legit.ng gathered facts about Nomy from BBNaija, whose real name is Whitney Nneoma Chukwu. The fashion designer and entrepreneur is one of the 24 housemates competing on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Nomy entered the show to promote her brand, Ambition by Witme, and compete for the ₦160 million grand prize. She says her confidence and ability to read people accurately will help her navigate the house and its relationships.

Source: Legit.ng