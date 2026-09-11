Nigeria ranks 90th on the July 2026 Henley Passport Index, with access to 44 destinations without traditional prior visa appointments

Accessible destinations span Africa, the Caribbean, Asia, the Middle East and Pacific islands

Travellers must verify visa, electronic authorisation, passport and health requirements through official immigration channels before booking

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians planning international trips have several destinations to consider without going through the traditional embassy visa application process before departure.

The July 2026 Henley Passport Index lists Nigeria in 90th position globally, with access to 44 destinations without a prior visa.

These 44 locations and destinations offer Nigerians entry without prior visa appointments. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The index combines visa-free entry, visas on arrival and certain electronic travel arrangements, offering a snapshot of the destinations available to Nigerian passport holders.

For travellers, this can mean fewer in-person appointments and less paperwork before a trip. However, the access score should not be interpreted as permission to enter every destination without additional requirements.

African countries on the list

Africa accounts for a substantial share of Nigeria's passport access, particularly in West Africa, where regional free-movement arrangements make travel easier for eligible citizens.

The destinations listed in the supplied passport-access data include:

Africa

25 destinations

Benin • Burkina Faso • Burundi • Cameroon • Cape Verde Islands • Chad • Comoros Islands • Côte d’Ivoire • Djibouti • Ghana • Guinea • Guinea-Bissau • Kenya • Liberia • Madagascar • Mali • Mauritius • Mozambique • Niger • Rwanda • Senegal • Seychelles • Sierra Leone • The Gambia • Togo.

Several of these destinations are in West Africa, making them potentially convenient options for Nigerian travellers looking for regional holidays, family visits or business trips. Visa-free status, length of stay and border conditions still depend on the individual country.

Caribbean destinations Nigerians can explore

The Caribbean also features in the list, offering options for travellers interested in beaches, island tourism and cultural experiences.

Caribbean

5 destinations

Barbados • Dominica • Haiti • Montserrat • St Kitts and Nevis.

These destinations may offer alternatives to more complicated visa routes, although travellers should confirm the applicable entry conditions before making arrangements.

Asia, the Middle East and the Pacific

The list also includes destinations outside Africa and the Caribbean. These may appeal to Nigerians seeking new holiday experiences, provided they meet the relevant immigration and travel requirements.

Asia and the Middle East

5 destinations

Cambodia • Iran • Lebanon • Maldives • Timor-Leste.

Oceania and the Pacific

9 destinations

Cook Islands • Fiji • Kiribati • Micronesia • Niue • Palau Islands • Samoa • Tuvalu • Vanuatu.

The supplied destination list contains 44 entries across the four regions. It is important to verify the latest country-specific entry rules because passport access can change, and a destination's inclusion in a mobility index does not guarantee admission.

What travellers should know before booking

A visa-free destination is not the same as a destination that issues a visa on arrival. The two arrangements have different requirements.

Visa-free entry: A traveller can enter without obtaining a visa before departure, subject to the destination's border conditions and permitted length of stay.

Visa on arrival: The traveller obtains the visa at an approved entry point, such as an airport, rather than applying through an embassy before departure.

Electronic travel authorisation: A traveller may need to complete an online process before boarding. This is not necessarily a visa, but approval may still be required.

For example, Kenya requires most foreign visitors, including Nigerians, to obtain an approved electronic travel authorisation before starting their journey. The application is online, and the official government portal advises travellers to allow time for processing.

Seychelles also requires visitors to complete a travel authorisation through its electronic border system. This means that even where a destination does not require a traditional visa, travellers may still have to complete pre-travel formalities.

Check requirements before departure

Nigerians should confirm the specific entry conditions for their destination before paying for flights or accommodation, according to a report by Vanguard.

Requirements may include a valid passport, proof of accommodation, return or onward travel, sufficient funds, vaccination documents or an online travel authorisation.

The Henley Passport Index is useful for identifying destinations with easier passport access, but it should not replace official immigration guidance.

Nigerians get 44 free destinations without prior visa appointments. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Travellers should consult the relevant embassy, consulate or government immigration portal for the latest requirements.

Editorial note: The 44-destination list above is retained from the supplied draft.

The Henley 2026 ranking confirms Nigeria's 90th position and 44-destination access score, but the retrieved official index page does not provide a complete destination-by-destination breakdown for Nigeria in the available text.

The article therefore should not be published as a fully verified list until each destination's current entry rules and the precise index classification have been checked.

9 countries with the most improved passport access

Legit.ng earlier reported that nine countries have recorded notable improvements in passport access and global mobility.

The UAE added 153 visa-free destinations over two decades, rising to join Japan and South Korea near the top of the 2026 Henley Passport Index. These gains show how quickly passport strength can change when countries secure new agreements and deepen international ties.

Source: Legit.ng