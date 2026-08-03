Veteran Nollywood actor Raymmy Shittabey revealed he and Oga Bello have a strained relationship that has affected his career opportunities

Shittabey said he has apologised multiple times, but Oga Bello, a key decision-maker in the industry, is yet to grant him forgiveness

The actor described Oga Bello as a father figure from his early days, recalling how the veteran used to feed and support him financially

Veteran Nollywood actor Raymmy Shittabey has spoken on his long-standing rift with Yoruba cinema legend Adebayo Salami, widely known as Oga Bello, admitting that the fallout has had real consequences on his career.

Speaking during an interview on Agbaletu TV published on YouTube on August 1, 2026, Shittabey was candid about the state of their relationship, saying he still holds deep affection for Oga Bello despite the tension between them.

Raymmy Shittabey reveals how his unresolved disagreement with Oga Bello continues to affect his career in Nollywood. Photo: raymmyshittabey/adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

Shittabey recalls Oga Bello as a mentor

The actor painted a warm picture of their early bond, describing how he and fellow actor Alade Aromire would walk from wherever they were to Oga Bello's home in Ebute Meta during their lean years in the industry.

He portrayed Oga Bello as a generous and nurturing figure who made sure younger talents around him were fed and financially supported before they left his home.

"Back when he was living in Ebute Meta I saw him as a father, Alade Aromire and I used to trek to his house. He was very generous, so whenever we were broke, we knew we would eat there, and he would even give us money before we left," Shittabey said.

Lost opportunities and an unanswered apology

Despite the warmth he still feels, Raymmy Shittabey acknowledged that something went wrong along the way.

He maintained that he never deliberately wronged Oga Bello, but that the veteran actor believes otherwise, and that belief has shaped how things have played out for him professionally.

Raymmy Shittabey reflects on his relationship with Oga Bello and explains why the veteran actor has yet to forgive him. Photo: raymmyshittabey/adebayo.salami

Source: Instagram

According to Shittabey, Oga Bello holds considerable influence over key decisions within the movie industry, and once the elder actor takes a position, it tends to be final.

This, he said, has cost him roles and other opportunities he would otherwise have secured.

"I love Oga Bello so much, and he knows it, but he doesn't like me because he believes I offended him. I didn't offend him, but he thinks I did. There is nothing he wants to do that I wouldn't attend or honour his invitation. I have always seen him as a father," he said.

He continued:

"He believes I offended him, and although I have begged him, he hasn't forgiven me. Because of that, I lost many opportunities since he is often the deciding factor in certain things, and once he makes a decision, it is final. I don't want to say more about it, but I still love him till this day."

Shittabey, however, did not reveal the specific incident that Oga Bello believes sparked the falling-out, leaving that part of the story unaddressed.

Watch the video of Raymmy Shittabey speaking about his rift with Oga Bello below:

Oga Bello reveals painful career struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, recalled nearly quitting acting after facing devastating losses and false accusations.

He shared that the deaths of his mentor, Baba Mero, and the late actor’s wife left him shattered and emotionally drained.

Despite the trauma and public allegations, Oga Bello said he chose to continue acting to preserve his mentor’s legacy and lead the theatre troupe forward.

Source: Legit.ng