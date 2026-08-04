The Japanese government has released the official list of 51 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for its Digital Nomad Visa

Notably, no African country made the primary list of eligible nations approved for the six-month remote work visa

To qualify, applicants from the approved countries must prove an annual income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has officially published the list of countries eligible for its Digital Nomad Visa (officially known as the "Designated Activities" visa).

The digital nomad visa allows foreign professionals, self-employed individuals, and freelancers to live and work remotely in Japan for up to six months. However, the guidelines reveal that the East Asian nation maintains highly selective entry criteria.

Japan publishes names of countries eligible for digital nomad visas. Photo credit: Sanae Takaichi

Source: UGC

Japan digital nomad visa: Eligible countries

To be eligible for the primary digital nomad visa, applicants must hold a passport from one of the 51 approved nations and territories listed by the Japanese government. The eligible countries are grouped below:

United States Canada Mexico Brazil Chile Peru Uruguay United Kingdom Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands Switzerland Sweden Norway Austria Belgium Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Poland Portugal Romania Serbia Slovakia Slovenia Australia New Zealand Singapore South Korea Taiwan Hong Kong Thailand Malaysia Brunei Indonesia United Arab Emirates Qatar Turkey Israel Bulgaria

For eligible passport holders, the application process requires meeting a very high financial and logistical bar. One of which is that Applicants must prove an annual gross income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen (approximately N66.7m).

Japan nomad visa: African countries for dependents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Japanese government released the official guidelines and country lists for its Digital Nomad Visa.

Only citizens of three African countries are permitted to accompany a primary digital nomad to Japan as a spouse or child.

Source: Legit.ng