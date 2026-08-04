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Full List of Countries Whose Citizens are Eligible for Japan Digital Nomad Visa in 2026
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Full List of Countries Whose Citizens are Eligible for Japan Digital Nomad Visa in 2026

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The Japanese government has released the official list of 51 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for its Digital Nomad Visa
  • Notably, no African country made the primary list of eligible nations approved for the six-month remote work visa
  • To qualify, applicants from the approved countries must prove an annual income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has officially published the list of countries eligible for its Digital Nomad Visa (officially known as the "Designated Activities" visa).

The digital nomad visa allows foreign professionals, self-employed individuals, and freelancers to live and work remotely in Japan for up to six months. However, the guidelines reveal that the East Asian nation maintains highly selective entry criteria.

The Japanese government releases official list of countries eligible for digital nomad visa
Japan publishes names of countries eligible for digital nomad visas. Photo credit: Sanae Takaichi
Source: UGC

Japan digital nomad visa: Eligible countries

To be eligible for the primary digital nomad visa, applicants must hold a passport from one of the 51 approved nations and territories listed by the Japanese government. The eligible countries are grouped below:

Read also

Japan publishes 3 African countries whose citizens are eligible for digital nomad dependent visa

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  1. United States
  2. Canada
  3. Mexico
  4. Brazil
  5. Chile
  6. Peru
  7. Uruguay
  8. United Kingdom
  9. Germany
  10. France
  11. Italy
  12. Spain
  13. Netherlands
  14. Switzerland
  15. Sweden
  16. Norway
  17. Austria
  18. Belgium
  19. Croatia
  20. Czech Republic
  21. Denmark
  22. Estonia
  23. Finland
  24. Greece
  25. Hungary
  26. Iceland
  27. Ireland
  28. Latvia
  29. Lithuania
  30. Luxembourg
  31. Poland
  32. Portugal
  33. Romania
  34. Serbia
  35. Slovakia
  36. Slovenia
  37. Australia
  38. New Zealand
  39. Singapore
  40. South Korea
  41. Taiwan
  42. Hong Kong
  43. Thailand
  44. Malaysia
  45. Brunei
  46. Indonesia
  47. United Arab Emirates
  48. Qatar
  49. Turkey
  50. Israel
  51. Bulgaria

For eligible passport holders, the application process requires meeting a very high financial and logistical bar. One of which is that Applicants must prove an annual gross income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen (approximately N66.7m).

Japan nomad visa: African countries for dependents

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Japanese government released the official guidelines and country lists for its Digital Nomad Visa.

Only citizens of three African countries are permitted to accompany a primary digital nomad to Japan as a spouse or child.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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