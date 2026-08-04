Full List of Countries Whose Citizens are Eligible for Japan Digital Nomad Visa in 2026
- The Japanese government has released the official list of 51 countries and territories whose citizens are eligible to apply for its Digital Nomad Visa
- Notably, no African country made the primary list of eligible nations approved for the six-month remote work visa
- To qualify, applicants from the approved countries must prove an annual income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has officially published the list of countries eligible for its Digital Nomad Visa (officially known as the "Designated Activities" visa).
The digital nomad visa allows foreign professionals, self-employed individuals, and freelancers to live and work remotely in Japan for up to six months. However, the guidelines reveal that the East Asian nation maintains highly selective entry criteria.
Japan digital nomad visa: Eligible countries
To be eligible for the primary digital nomad visa, applicants must hold a passport from one of the 51 approved nations and territories listed by the Japanese government. The eligible countries are grouped below:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Chile
- Peru
- Uruguay
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Austria
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Hong Kong
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Brunei
- Indonesia
- United Arab Emirates
- Qatar
- Turkey
- Israel
- Bulgaria
For eligible passport holders, the application process requires meeting a very high financial and logistical bar. One of which is that Applicants must prove an annual gross income of at least 10 million Japanese Yen (approximately N66.7m).
Japan nomad visa: African countries for dependents
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Japanese government released the official guidelines and country lists for its Digital Nomad Visa.
Only citizens of three African countries are permitted to accompany a primary digital nomad to Japan as a spouse or child.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng