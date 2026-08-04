Timini Egbuson shares the painful truth about living a fake life

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson opened up about his past financial struggles on the MENtality podcast

Timini revealed he once collected over 150 perfumes and borrowed money to maintain a flashy image online

The actor spoke candidly about finding genuine happiness and why he walked away from living a fake life

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has opened up about a period in his life when he was borrowing money simply to keep up appearances and feed an expensive lifestyle.

Speaking on a recent episode of the MENtality podcast, the actor gave a candid account of how he once prioritised luxury and social validation over financial sense, admitting that the pressure to stay relevant and look affluent pushed him into debt.

The hard lesson Timini Egbuson learnt after living a fake life. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

Timini revealed that perfume collecting alone was a significant drain on his finances, disclosing that he once owned roughly 150 fragrances at his peak. Looking back, he now sees the money spent as a missed investment opportunity.

"There will always be a newer watch, a newer car. I used to be a perfume collector. I had about 150. But I realised that I could have invested the money I spent acquiring perfumes in purchasing land," he said.

Timini on Peer Pressure and Authentic Living

The actor was careful not to shame others for enjoying nice things, but drew a sharp line between genuine fulfilment and performance for social media.

"I'm not trying to talk down on having a nice car or watch. But are you doing it for yourself or because of peer pressure? Are you genuinely happy with it? And without it, would you still be happy?" he questioned.

Timini also addressed how he navigated difficult financial periods without allowing them to affect his public energy or sense of self. He urged his audience to find a stable source of inner contentment rather than tie their emotions to circumstances.

Finding Happiness Beyond the Highlight Reel

"There are times when I have been broke, but my energy is always the same because I found a way to be happy with whatever I have," he said.

He went further to challenge content creators and public figures who mask hardship with a polished online persona, suggesting the act of pretending is ultimately unsustainable.

"For people who are watching me, I always try to let them know that there will be bad and good days. And if you dwell on the bad days and you can't find yourself, you can't step out or create content, that means you are living a lie. And I wonder how long you can live that lie. I used to be that guy who lived a fake life and borrowed to impress people. But not anymore," Timini stated.

His remarks come at a time when conversations around financial wellness, lifestyle inflation, and authenticity are gaining traction, particularly among young Nigerians navigating social media pressure.

Watch Timini's video speaking about his lifestyle:

Netizens react to Timini Egbuson's confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_timini said:

"Lmao .. when did he say this?"

diaryofablackgel said:

"I hope Timini is aware he said this 😂."

bite__beam said:

"Timini don reply una😂😂 See the way you guys switched on him"

dflowergirlje said:

"As a human, if you can control yourself from peer pressure, you have solved 70% of your problems."

justt.kemzy said:

"I can never pressure myself 70% of peoples on social media fake it."

dflowergirlje said:

"Na why I like myself peer pressure got nothing on me highest I go just log out Dey watch Kdrama 😂."

hadiza__mj said:

I love how I genuinely love and accept my progress without a doubt or pressure.

domingo_loso said:

"Honestly i no sabi live fake lifestyle especially at this my age. If you feel like I no reach your materialistic standard no wahala, life goes on."

helmaqueen1 said:

"FOOD. All I need is FOOD ..😂😂😂😂."

Timini Egbuson gets candid about the reality behind his fake lifestyle. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Timini Egbuson left social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice. He stated, "If I’m counting blessings, I’ll count having you in my corner 100 times. Y’all help me wish this amazing soul @bimboademoye a happy birthday. Till the wheels fall off babyyyyyyyy."

Source: Legit.ng