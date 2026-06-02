Actor Emeka Ike has reacted strongly after his personal INEC voter details were allegedly exposed online.

The Nollywood star described the development as “political rascality” and a serious breach of privacy

He insisted he is prepared to take legal steps against the FCT Minister’s aide involved in the disclosure

Nollywood actor Emeka Ike has expressed anger over what he described as a serious invasion of his privacy following the alleged release of his personal voter information from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

The actor, who contested for the House of Representatives seat for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the Federal Capital Territory under the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), said the development has left him shocked and deeply concerned.

The controversy began after Lere Olayinka, media aide to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, reportedly shared screenshots online containing Ike’s voter registration details.

Emeka Ike confirms that he is prepared to challenge those responsible for the alleged exposure of his private information. Photos: Lere Olayinka/Emeka Ike.

Source: Instagram

The leaked information was said to include sensitive personal data such as Ike’s voter identification number, application details, registration centre, passport photo, and other administrative records allegedly obtained from an INEC system.

Reacting during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Emeka Ike did not hold back in his criticism of the incident, describing it as unacceptable and dangerous.

He said the act reflected a worrying level of disregard for citizens’ privacy and raised concerns about how easily sensitive data could be accessed and shared publicly.

According to him, the situation goes beyond politics and represents a breach that should not be tolerated.

He stated:

“It’s quite shocking, extreme and it is the height of political rascality for a government officer to access a citizen’s information from the INEC cyber…”

Ike further warned that such actions send a troubling message that personal data is not secure in the country.

The actor also confirmed that he is prepared to challenge those responsible for the alleged exposure of his private information.

He insisted that no public officer or individual has the right to expose his personal data without authorisation, describing the act as both disrespectful and unlawful.

According to him, if such behaviour is allowed to continue unchecked, it could set a dangerous precedent for citizens across the country.

On his decision to contest for office in the FCT, he explained that although he initially intended to run in his home state, he was persuaded by supporters in Abuja who convinced him that his leadership was needed in the capital.

Watch the interview here:

Emeka Ike accuses Jaruma of misleading his son

In an earlier report, Legit.ng disclosed that Emeka Ike expressed anger and disappointment after his first son, Michael, modelled for renowned Kayamata seller Jaruma.

Emeka accused Jaruma of influencing his son into creating adult-themed content and said the development went against the plans he had made for his future.

In a strongly worded social media post, the veteran actor lamented that Michael left school and became involved in activities he believed were damaging to his growth, while also accusing Jaruma of negatively influencing him.

Source: Legit.ng