• Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs updated its official list of countries whose citizens do not require a visitor visa to enter the country

• The updated guidance covers over 100 nations globally, with only a handful of African countries making the cut, including Namibia and Tunisia

• Citizens of the qualifying African nations named on the list can travel to Brazil for visits without obtaining a visitor visa (VIVIS) in advance

Brazil has named only six African countries that are exempt from the country's visitor visa requirement, according to guidance published by the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The official exemption list, last updated on July 1, 2025, covers nationals of more than 100 countries who do not need a VIVIS (visitor visa) before travelling to Brazil.

The government of Brazil has named the African countries eligible for its visa-free entry in 2026. Photo Credit: Ton Molina

Source: Getty Images

The visa instrument applies to tourism, business visits, and other short-stay purposes.

The full global list spans countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania.

However, representation from Africa remains notably limited, with the vast majority of the continent's 54 nations absent from the exemption list entirely.

African countries exempted from Brazil's visitor visa

The six African countries whose citizens can enter Brazil without a visitor visa are:

1. Botswana.

2. Morocco.

3. Namibia.

4. Seychelles.

5. South Africa.

6. Tunisia.

Brazil visitor visa: What the exemption covers

The exemption relieves qualifying nationals of the obligation to obtain a visitor's visa (VIVIS) before arrival in Brazil. Citizens of countries not on the list must apply for the appropriate visa through a Brazilian consulate or embassy before travelling.

Travellers from exempted African countries are advised to confirm any additional entry requirements, such as a valid passport duration and proof of onward travel, directly with Brazilian authorities or their nearest Brazilian diplomatic mission before departure.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian travel content creator had explained how to get a work visa for Brazil.

Air Peace gets approval for Brazil flights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Air Peace had received approval for Brazil flights.

The development marks another milestone in the airline's aggressive expansion strategy, with plans already underway to launch additional routes to Canada, the United States, China and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement issued by its management, Air Peace described the approval as a significant step in its transformation from a regional airline into a globally recognised carrier.

Source: Legit.ng