Rapper Shallipopi couldn't help but reply BBNaija All Stars Angel after she revealed he is her kind of man

The rapper, in response via his Twitter handle, went on to drum support for Angel as he urged his followers to vote for her

As expected, Shallipopi's tweet about Angel has caused a buzz from many of his fans and followers

Rapper Shallipopi has caused a stir after he reacted to a video of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-stars housemate Angel Smith professing her love for him.

In a video sighted online, Angel, during a chat with some of her colleagues in the house, revealed she had a crush on the rapper, adding that he was her spec.

Not stopping there, the reality star shared how she actively campaigned for Shallipopi's release when he was arrested by Nigeria's anti-graft body, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Angel said:

"Real Shalipopi and he's so fine, my spec, even when they carried him, I was like 'Free Elon Musk', until they released him."

Reacting to the video, Shallipopi urged his fans and followers to vote for Angel.

Netizens react as Shallipopi drums support for Angel

Iam_DJSANTI:

"Comot body for Shallipopi ."

Anegbe_:

"Angel don enter Pluto ways, ahead ahead only."

emman0147:

"Angel is welcomed to the Pluto community."

damilola069:

"Few years and you will be bigger than wizkid."

DONWALESKY:

"I never know who I be their spec, but who go like vote me oo ."

Smart22O:

"Evian is working on her."

Fatboi_Ng:

"Angel na Pluto baby."

bizza_bizza001:

"Send funds come make we use am vote Evian is active ."

