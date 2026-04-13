Alleged leaked chats involving BBNaija Angel and her new wife sparked massive online reactions

The messages hinted at indecisions surrounding their wedding, including emotional and financial struggles

Many who came across the leaked chat shared their various opinions about the controversial couple

The internet went into a frenzy after a series of alleged leaked chats between Big Brother Naija star Angel and his wife, Tumininu, surfaced online.

The private conversations, which quickly went viral, revealed deep cracks in their relationship and sparked widespread debate among fans.

BBNaija Angel’s marriage secrets leave fans speechless. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the chats, Angel’s wife expressed frustration over several issues, including lack of gratitude, financial strain, and their struggles with intimacy.

She lamented that their bedroom life had become a source of conflict, with both partners finding it difficult to satisfy each other.

One of the leaked messages read:

“I tried to cancel the wedding because so much has happened that we are not connected and so much is still happening with you, especially financially… The way we drag s€x, if I was a man, I can’t find myself having s€x with you anymore but yet, I nor look outside. I still wanna have it with you.”

The chats also revealed tension over financial sacrifices, with Tumininu claiming she sold her chains to buy Angel a brand new car, only to feel unappreciated.

She accused him of doing things without gratitude and complained that her friends were aware of their private struggles.

Another message read:

“I sold all my fkkking chains to buy you that car… And did I ask you for that car? You do something and you complain… I didn’t complain until no sign of appreciation comes from it and today is the first time hearing how I got that money.”

Swipe below to see the chats:

How fans reacted to BBNaija Angel’s marriage crisis

The revelations have left fans divided, with some sympathising with Tumininu’s emotional honesty while others criticised the couple.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nm_revv said:

"Angel thought the husband woman had money. She entered n realized money no too dey like that. Na at once feelings komot o . To some girls, money is what makes them w£t.. Angel does not look like someone who wants to be dealing with a partner who sells her properties just so she can buy her a car .. omo!! 😂😂."

l.i.l.b.a.d.d.i.e said:

"Angel just wanted the money . She couldnt even stand that girls touch😂😂😂😂."

jalak.fashion1

"Shame hide me for Blessing CEO wardrobe😂😂."

myfavouritegemstone

"Angel was just after the money and citizenship. Nawa and the Tumi loves her oh."

q.ise_ said:

"Lol, u follow man heartbreak ,u do woman same thing! Angel just follow God."

zaynab_avosuahi said:

"E be like same gender marriage tough pass the other one cos wetin be this 😂😂."

aye_gboyin

1"Pretending to be a lesbian to pepper who?😂😂😂"

marygold.mg said:

"Angel even ask her did I ask you to buy the car 😂 😂 all gender Dey feel the heat."

ozioma_electronics said:

"That means Angel is not gáy then cos gay women won’t mind I understand her too cos I no fit abeg no offense to the LGBTQ community."

BBNaija star Angel faces marital crisis as ex-wife drags her online Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng