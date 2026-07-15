Super Eagles striker Henry Onyekuru and Turkish Süper Lig side Genclerbirligi reached a mutual termination agreement after a difficult season together

Onyekuru failed to score or assist in 19 appearances and was dropped for the final eight games amid reports of unpaid wages and a refusal to play

The 29-year-old will receive a €940,000 settlement and is now a free agent with his next destination yet to be confirmed

Nigeria international Henry Onyekuru has parted ways with Turkish Süper Lig side Genclerbirligi after both parties agreed to end his contract early, with the forward set to receive a total settlement of €940,000 (over N1.4 billion).

Club officials and Onyekuru's representatives held a meeting on Tuesday to finalise the terms of his exit.

Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has reached an agreement to terminate his contract with Turkish Süper Lig side Genclerbirligi. Photo by Filippo Monteforte

Source: Getty Images

According to Haber Ankara Spor, the package covers €240,000 in outstanding wages from the recently concluded season and an additional €700,000 in compensation for the final year that remained on his deal.

The separation draws a disappointing close to what had been billed as a promising reunion with Turkish football.

Onyekuru joined Genclerbirligi on a free transfer following the club's return to the top flight, with expectations running high given his earlier success at Galatasaray. Those expectations were not met.

A season to forget for Onyekuru

Onyekuru managed just 19 appearances without contributing a single goal or assist for Genclerbirligi last season.

As the campaign wore on, the atmosphere around the 29-year-old forward deteriorated sharply.

Reports of unpaid salaries circulated, and it emerged that he had declined to feature for the team during that period, with some Turkish football journalists openly questioning his work ethic, with some labelling him a lazy player.

According to Afrik-Foot, Onyekuru was subsequently left out of the squad for the final eight matches of the season.

With a year still left on his contract, it became apparent that a clean break was the only viable path forward.

What comes next for Onyekuru

Onyekuru first attracted widespread attention during his time at Eupen from 2015, when he was considered one of African football's most exciting emerging talents.

His productivity in Belgium pointed toward a glittering future, and a move to Everton in 2019 represented the high-water mark of his career, though that spell also failed to deliver on its promise.

Now a free agent, his options appear limited. The Genclerbirligi episode has done considerable damage to his standing in Turkish football, making a move to another club in the Süper Lig unlikely.

His next step may lead him toward the Turkish second division or a lower-profile league elsewhere in Europe. Speculation linking him to the Saudi Pro League has surfaced, though no formal offers have been reported.

Turkish club set to sack Nigerian striker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Onyekuru's challenging season with Gençlerbirliği, where the Super Eagles forward struggled to make an impact, failing to score in his 19 appearances for the club.

His disappointing performance led to the imminent termination of his contract, leaving many to wonder about the future of a player once celebrated for his success in Turkey.

Source: Legit.ng