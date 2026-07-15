Atiku-linked US lobbying firm has announced plans to brief Trump administration officials over Adeyemi's arrest

The firm raised concerns about the timing of Adeniyi Adeyemi's arrest amid planned US engagements

Adeyemi faces allegations of forgery and impersonation after claiming a disputed government appointment

A United States lobbying firm working for former vice president Atiku Abubakar has said it will notify members of President Donald Trump's administration about the arrest of the self-acclaimed Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi.

The Washington-based firm, Von Batten-Montague-York, made the announcement in a statement shared on its official X account on Wednesday, July 15, shortly after Adeyemi's arrest by the Nigeria Police Force.

Police arrested Adeyemi after a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant over allegations of conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

'We will report his arrest': Atiku's US lobby firm responds after Adeyemi's arrest. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

Firm claims arrest came before US meeting

According to the lobbying firm, Adeyemi was due to speak with senior officials in the Trump administration and provide documents linked to allegations he had made against top Nigerian government officials.

The firm said:

"We learned a short time ago that Mr. Adeyemi has been arrested by Nigerian law enforcement just as we were preparing for him to speak with senior members of President @realDonaldTrump's Administration."

It said Adeyemi was expected to submit documentary evidence and a sworn statement, which would have been forwarded to US officials who had requested information about his claims.

The statement read:

"Those materials were to be transmitted to senior members of the Trump Administration, who had requested that we provide all available information concerning Mr. Adeyemi's allegations."

Firm raises concerns over timing of arrest

The lobbying firm questioned the timing of Adeyemi's arrest.

It claimed, without presenting evidence, that it had received information suggesting the arrest was linked to his planned communication with U.S. officials.

According to the statement:

"Tomorrow, we will report that Mr. Adeyemi has been arrested. We will also report our concerns regarding the circumstances surrounding his arrest, including information we have received suggesting that his prompt arrest was pushed by President Tinubu's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to prevent Mr. Adeyemi from presenting evidence to the U.S. government."

The firm also said it would continue to update the public on any developments.

Its X post tagged several US government offices and officials, including the White House, the U.S. State Department, members of Congress, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and several American media organisations.

Managing partner backs Adeyemi's allegations

The firm's managing partner, Karl Von Batten, had earlier disclosed that he had spoken with Adeyemi and believed the claims deserved further attention.

US lobbying firm working for Atiku raises concerns after Adeyemi's arrest. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

He wrote in an earlier X post:

"I found him to be sincere and credible. Based on our discussion, I believe his allegations warrant an investigation by Congress, @StateDept, @USTreasury, @USGAO, and other relevant U.S. agencies."

Von Batten also said he had briefed senior members of Trump's team and planned to engage members of the U.S. Congress over Adeyemi's allegations concerning the alleged misuse of U.S.-funded World Bank loans by senior Nigerian government officials.

Police accuse Adeyemi of forgery and impersonation

The Nigeria Police arrested Adeyemi on Tuesday in Osun State after Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Police accused him of conspiracy, forgery, and impersonation.

Investigators also alleged that Adeyemi forged official government documents, including a purported presidential appointment letter allegedly signed by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Police further accused him of falsely presenting himself as the Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council, an agency the Presidency has maintained does not exist.

Adeyemi's claims before his arrest

Before his arrest, Adeyemi claimed he paid ₦400 million through an intermediary to secure the appointment.

He also said he feared for his life and accused Gbajabiamila of demanding a share of the agency's budget.

Adeyemi further alleged that senior Nigerian government officials misappropriated U.S.-funded World Bank loans.

None of those allegations has been proven in court.

Atiku's link to the lobbying firm

The development has drawn attention because Von Batten-Montague-York currently represents former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the United States.

The firm is working under a 12-month lobbying and strategic communications agreement reportedly worth $1.2 million.

However, neither the firm's statement nor its X post suggested that Atiku directed its actions regarding Adeyemi.

Adeyemi's criminal case has been adjourned until September 30, 2026, when he is expected to be arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Wike defends Gbajabiamila over PFIPC allegations

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike defended Femi Gbajabiamila amid allegations linking the president’s chief of staff to the PFIPC controversy.

Wike dismissed claims made by Adeniyi Adeyemi, describing the accusations as unreasonable and insisting that an ICPC investigation should determine the facts of the matter.

The minister also rejected Atiku Abubakar’s call for opposition scrutiny of the probe, while sharing a past experience involving his son to explain his position.

Source: Legit.ng