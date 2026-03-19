Kim Kardashian's name has been on the lips of many after her unexpected fall while on her way to the 2026 Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles

The famous model had worn designer 8-inch heels, which did not agree with her steps and almost cost her her ankle as she almost crashed into a garden

Legit.ng gathered some reactions as the video quickly became a viral sensation and has since been a topic of discussion across social media networks

American media personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has gone viral online after an unexpected moment during the 2026 Oscars weekend.

The reality star was on her way to the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, when things took a dramatic turn.

Kim Kardashian’s dramatic fall steals spotlight during Oscars weekend. Credit: kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Dressed in a sparkling Gucci turtleneck outfit and 8-inch gold heels to the award event, Kim lost her balance and almost fell straight into nearby bushes, creating a scene that quickly caught attention.

A video of the incident soon made its way to social media, especially on X, where users had plenty to say. While some fans expressed concern for their favourite celebrity, others turned the moment into a humorous one.

One social media commentator, @JebraFaushay, mocked the situation, suggesting that the fall could have been avoided if Kim had chosen more comfortable footwear. According to the post, wearing extremely high heels comes with risks, joking that simple footwear might have saved her from the embarrassing moment.

She noted:

"If you don’t want to fall into the bushes like Kim Kardashian, don’t wear 8 inch heels. This would have never happened if she was wearing a pair of Crocs."

The clip has continued to trend online, with many users sharing mixed reactions, ranging from sympathy to playful teasing, as Kim Kardashian once again finds herself at the centre of viral attention, even off the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian trolled after viral fall on her way to 2026 Oscars afterparty. Credit: Kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim Kardashian under criticism over high heels

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@Maga_Billi penned:

"I really question the choices of my own gender.🤔"

@BasedMaryKay suggested:

"Her feet will hate her as she ages. Ask me how I know (and I only ever wore 'normal' high heels)."

@MStemberg1 wrote:

"Bless her heart. It struck me like seeing a little girl saying “sorry, sorry”, and the entire retinue reassembling her after. It’s kind of sad, seeing how un-free she is."

@Paamee_Ortiz

"What was the need to wear those high-heeled shoes?"

Watch Kim Kardashian's fall below:

Kim Kardashian diagnosed with low brain activity

Legit.ng reported that Kim Kardashian once shared an emotional video about her brain health after being diagnosed by a medical practitioner. In the clip, a doctor explained that a “hole” was found in her brain and broke down what it could mean.

The video quickly got many talking, with many fans reacting and sharing their thoughts and concerns about the reality star’s condition at a time when she was about to take her bar exams.

Source: Legit.ng