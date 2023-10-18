BBNaija All Stars Angel Smith has caused a stir on social media after she hinted that she was pregnant

She tweeted the image of a pregnant lady on her account and didn't accompany it with any written word

Fans took to the comment section to say that her account had been hacked, while some congratulated her

BBNaija All Stars Angel Smith has generated a stir on social media due to one of her tweets. She posted an emoji of a pregnant lady on her X handle without a caption.

Smith had fallen in love with her colleague Soma while they were in the Big Brother All-Stars house. Many have alleged that Soma is responsible if truly the BBNaija star is pregnant.

BBN Angel Smith says people will explain tire

The reality show star followed her first tweet with an image of Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini, known as Burna Boy, saying that people will explain tire.

Fans took to the comment section to state their opinion about her tweets. A fan noted that the handle of the reality star must have been hacked.

Fans react to BBNaija All Stars Angel Smith's tweet

Netizens have reacted to the tweet made by the reality show star. Many congratulated her on the excellent news and stated their preferred gender for her baby. Here are some of the comments below.

BBNaija Angel Smith reveals why Shallipopi is her spec

Legit. ng had earlier reported that BBNaija Smith recently gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates. The reality show star said that the singer is her kind of man.

Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

