Diiadem Adeola has recounted what she went through that made her leave her marriage, despite having a baby

The reality star appeared on Diary of a Naija Girl , where she spoke about her life and her failed marriage

Her revelations sparked reactions among fans, many of whom shared their own experiences in response

Reality star and businesswoman Diiadem Adeola Adeyemi has shared her heart-wrenching experience while married to her husband.

The makeup artist appeared on Diary of Naija Girl, where she spoke about her failed marriage.

Reactions as RHOL star Diadem Adeola opens up on domestic violence in her marriage. Photo credit@diiadem/@stealdimokokorkus

Source: Instagram

According to her, she was six months pregnant when the domestic violence began. She explained that she initially made excuses for him and blamed herself, thinking that perhaps she was “talking too much,” which led to the abuse.

Diiadem opens up about her marriage.

She added that she continued with the introduction ceremony, but she had already made up her mind about the next steps.

After the introduction, she backed out of the marriage plan because of the domestic violence.

The businesswoman emphasised that, given her experience, she would never allow anyone to remain in a marriage where domestic violence occurs.

Diiadem added that if she encountered such a situation, she would immediately intervene to remove the woman from the home without listening to any excuses.

Fans pray for Diiadem Adeola as she speaks about domestic violence. Photo credit@diiadem

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Diiadem’s interview.

Fans were taken aback that a man could abuse a woman while she was pregnant with his child.

Many asked what went wrong and advised women never to stay in abusive marriages. Some shared their own experiences with domestic violence and expressed gratitude for surviving to tell their stories.

In her words:

"I was 6 weeks pregnant when he first started to hit me. I only proceeded with our introduction because of family pressure, but I knew I wasn’t getting married to him. Anyone I know can’t go through domestic violence on my watch, I’ll make sure I try my best to get them out of that situation."

Here is Diadem’s Instagram interview below:

Reactions to Diiadem's interview

Here are comments below:

@beachwearng shared:

"If you never experience am before you go think say na lie, May we not be a victim of domestic violence."

@oreoluwsherself shared:

"Imagine hitting the woman carrying your child; some men are supposed to be living in the zoo with animals."

@nellynells shared:

"I got my friend out of such, the man dey fight my enemy spiritually as them no born him mama well to try it physically, useless thing."

@arikkye wrote:

"Have been there and it's one of the horrible things that can happen to anyone. I thank God for life ."

@mohammed tohss reacted:

"But human beings should understand domestic violence doesn’t start without common behavior, it’s something that must transpire to physical."

Diiadem slams blogger over Sanwo-Olu claim.

Meanwhile, in 2024, Legit.ng reported that Diiadem addressed rumours that the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was funding her lifestyle.

A faceless blogger had claimed the mother of one was being financed by the governor, who won the 2023 election in Lagos state.

The blogger also alleged that the number one citizen of the state was building a house for her.

Source: Legit.ng