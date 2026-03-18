What happened to Pavlok after Shark Tank? Pavlok turned down a $500,000 Shark Tank deal and went on to grow into a global behaviour change platform. The habit-breaking wearable made headlines when founder Maneesh Sethi rejected the offer on the show. That bold move paid off, as the company used the exposure to expand its product line and build a loyal international user base.

Pavlok logo and a person showcasing the Pavlok habit-tracking wearable. Photo: @PavlokWearable on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Maneesh Sethi appeared on the show seeking $500,000 for 3.14% equity , but was rejected by Kevin O'Leary.

, but was rejected by Kevin O'Leary. Despite leaving without a deal, the company used its viral, controversial persona to sell over 10,000 units in the months after the broadcast.

after the broadcast. Pavlok secured venture capital from firms like IncWell and MassChallenge , helping it grow and scale without relying on the Sharks.

, helping it grow and scale without relying on the Sharks. The product line has evolved from a simple shock strap into a comprehensive ecosystem, featuring the Pavlok 3, Shock Clock 3, and a smart ring, all integrated with habit-tracking software.

Pavlok's Shark Tank episode: Turning controversy into visibility

Pavlok’s appearance on Shark Tank captured national attention. The daring wearable promised to help users break bad habits using mild electric shocks, vibrations, and notifications.

Founder Maneesh Sethi entered the Tank seeking $500,000 for 3.14% equity, but the Sharks were cautious due to the lack of proprietary clinical trials. The TV personality Kevin O'Leary eventually offered a $500,000 loan at 7.5% interest for the same stake.

Founder of Pavlok, Maneesh Sethi, during his Shark Tank pitch. Photo: Michael Desmond (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sethi declined, stating he would work with any Shark, particularly Lori Greiner or Mark Cuban, except Kevin O'Leary. The exchange escalated into a heated confrontation, and O’Leary ultimately ejected him from the Tank.

In a 2017 Medium interview, Sethi explained his reasoning:

Yes, I would have taken a fair deal from the other Sharks, but finding a good partner is more important than money.

He added:

Because we already had revenue and happy customers, I didn’t need to beg for money. I knew that we could hit our goals organically, but an investment with the right partner would add gasoline to our engine and speed up growth.

Even without a deal, the episode went viral, putting Pavlok firmly in the spotlight.

What happened to Pavlok after Shark Tank?

Pavlok continued building on its momentum, positioning itself as a bold solution for breaking habits like nail-biting, oversleeping, and procrastination. The episode highlighted the brand’s potential and helped lay the foundation for future growth.

Here’s the Pavlok from Shark Tank update, highlighting how the company used its viral moment to expand and attract investors.

Early traction and user engagement

A close-up of the Pavlok Shock Clock and a lady using her Pavlok wearable while working out in the gym. Photo: @PavlokWearable on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before appearing on Shark Tank in September 2015, Pavlok had already generated $800,000 in revenue and attracted several thousand early users. By 2017, the company had expanded to more than 12,000 active users and built a highly engaged Facebook community.

This early momentum gave Pavlok a solid foundation for growth, demonstrating that its product delivered real results for everyday users, not just TV investors. Reflecting on the experience in the aforementioned Medium interview, Sethi said:

The Shark Tank effect is real, even if you don't get a deal. It forced us to prove the product worked for real people, not just for TV investors.

Surge in visibility and early sales

The Shark Tank spotlight delivered measurable results. Pavlok saw a significant jump in website traffic and sold roughly 10,000 units in the months after the episode aired. This exposure allowed the company to bypass traditional investor barriers and validate its product directly with consumers.

Additional funding and product evolution

Pavlok leveraged early momentum and viral exposure to attract funding from venture firms such as IncWell and MassChallenge. A successful Indiegogo campaign further fueled the company’s product expansion.

Pavlok wearable demonstrated, and a woman using a laptop with Pavlok on her wrist. Photo: @PavlokWearable on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The company expanded beyond its original “shock strap” into a full behavioural-change ecosystem. By 2025, the Pavlok 3, Shock Clock 3, and Pavlok Smart Ring offered advanced habit-tracking features. These included IFTTT integration, a Productivity browser extension, and Hand Detection.

In late 2025, Pavlok launched AI-powered habit coaching. Machine learning tracked sleep and delivered real-time nudges. This upgrade transformed the product from a novelty gadget into a powerful tool for smoking cessation, reducing oversleeping, and other behaviour changes.

Steady market presence and 2026 financials

By late 2025, Pavlok hit a record $6.5 million in annual online sales. Projections for 2026 showed continued growth of 50% year over year.

To keep momentum, the company launched the Pavlok Challenge, a $29.99/month subscription service focused on accountability. This move from one-time hardware sales to a recurring, community-driven model solidified Pavlok’s position as a leader in behavioural tech.

What is Pavlok Shark Tank's net worth?

Pavlok wearable presented on a green background. Photo: @PavlokWearable (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

As a private company, Pavlok hasn’t revealed its full financials. On Shark Tank, Maneesh Sethi asked for $500,000 in exchange for 3.14% equity, valuing the company at roughly $15.9 million. Post-show estimates, factoring in sales growth, website traffic, and social media exposure, suggest Pavlok’s current net worth is around $2.33 million.

FAQs

What is Pavlok? Pavlok is a wearable designed to help users break bad habits through mild shocks, vibrations, and tracking. Who founded Pavlok? The company was founded by the American entrepreneur Maneesh Sethi. Did Pavlok ever get a Shark Tank deal? Pavlok left Shark Tank without a deal but used the exposure to grow independently. Why did Maneesh Sethi turn down the Shark Tank deal? He declined the Shark Tank deal to focus on the right partnership, opting not to work with Kevin O’Leary. Is Pavlok still in business? Pavlok remains active, selling devices and growing its product line with new habit-tracking features. How much is Pavlok worth? It is estimated to be worth around $2.33 million today, based on post-show growth and exposure.

The Pavlok after Shark Tank story shows how a viral TV appearance can drive growth even without a deal. By leveraging strategic funding, product innovation, and marketing, Pavlok evolved from a simple wearable device into a full behavioural tech ecosystem. Now, it remains a leading tool for users focused on self-improvement.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng