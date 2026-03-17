The baffling pitch of Slice of Sauce on Shark Tank, and what happened afterwards

The Slice of Sauce's Shark Tank pitch left both the investors confused about whether the product could truly replace traditional condiments. Although the entrepreneurs secured a deal on television, the agreement was never finalised. After the episode aired, the company experienced a surge in sales, but the business eventually shut down.

Couple Cole and Emily Williams pitch the Slice of Sauce business idea on Shark Tank. Photo: @juiceconsulting on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Husband-and-wife duo Emily and Cole Williams appeared on Season 12, Episode 10 of Shark Tank in January 2021 , pitching Slice of Sauce, dehydrated sauce slices designed to eliminate messy condiments.

, pitching Slice of Sauce, dehydrated sauce slices designed to eliminate messy condiments. The product caught the attention of guest Shark Alex Rodriguez, whose offer of $200,000 as convertible debt was accepted by the founders.

was accepted by the founders. Following the episode, Slice of Sauce experienced the Shark Tank effect, gaining public interest and pre-orders. However, less than a year later, the business faced operational challenges and ultimately shut down.

What happened to Slice of Sauce on Shark Tank?

Slice of Sauce was created by American entrepreneurs Emily Williams and Cole Williams as a solution to messy condiments. Their product turned ketchup, mustard, and other sauces into dehydrated slices that could be placed directly on burgers or sandwiches. The founders pitched the idea on Shark Tank, asking for $200,000 in exchange for 10% equity.

Emily Williams demonstrates how to prepare a slice of sauce. Photo: @SliceofSauce on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

During the pitch, they presented the slices as a portable, mess-free alternative to bottled sauces. While some Sharks questioned the price and market demand, guest Shark Alex Rodriguez offered $200,000 as convertible debt that could become roughly 15–20% equity. The founders accepted the offer on air.

Even though the Williamses accepted Alex Rodriguez’s offer on the show, post‑show negotiations did not lead to a finalised agreement. Therefore, the deal between Slice of Sauce and Alex Rodriguez was never completed.

After the episode aired, Slice of Sauce experienced what many Shark Tank businesses call the Shark Tank effect. Website traffic surged, and public interest spiked. The founders opened up pre‑orders and began trying to fulfil customer demand.

Slice of Sauce sachets of different flavours. Photo: @epacflexiblepackaging on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

However, the company started facing several major challenges after the show. Manufacturing the slices by hand in commercial kitchens proved slow and costly, making it difficult to scale production.

Additionally, inventory shortages meant that while some early customers received their orders, many pre‑orders were delayed or never shipped, generating complaints about poor communication and unfulfilled orders.

All these, coupled with the deal that never closed, meant that the company struggled to operate. Within a year, the company’s website went offline, and social media accounts stopped being updated. By late early 2022, there were no further signs of Slice of Sauce operating, suggesting it had quietly shut down.

Who were the founders of Slice of Sauce?

Emily and Cole Williams of Slice of Sauce smile as they pose for a picture. Photo: @sliceofsauce on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The founders are Emily and Cole Williams, a husband-and-wife team. In 2022, Emily Williams of Slice of Sauce launched RADD Foods, a company focused on dairy‑free cheese slices flavoured with ranch and hot sauce, a pivot that taps into growing demand for plant‑based alternatives.

On what episode of Shark Tank did Slice of Sauce appear?

Slice of Sauce appeared on Season 12, Episode 10 of the reality TV show, which aired in January 2021. It gained attention for the product’s unusual concept and quirky on-screen demonstration, making it one of the more memorable pitches of the season.

What is the net worth of Slice of Sauce from Shark Tank?

The exact net worth of Slice of Sauce is not publicly known, but it is estimated to be very low. The business never achieved substantial sales, and the investment deal made on Shark Tank with Alex Rodriguez ultimately never closed, limiting the company’s growth potential.

Is Slice of Sauce from Shark Tank still in business?

A man playing the guitar shows a sachet of Slice of Sauce. Photo: @SliceofSauce on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The company is no longer in business. After the episode aired, the company experienced a surge in interest, but pre-order fulfilment issues and a lack of investment funding caused operations to stall. Its website and social media accounts eventually went offline, signalling the brand’s closure.

Why did Slice of Sauce fail?

The company failed mainly because it faced manufacturing and scaling challenges. Making dehydrated sauce slices was labour-intensive and expensive, which made it hard to meet customer demand. Additionally, the premium price point turned off some buyers, and the novelty product struggled in the highly competitive market.

Slice of Sauce from Shark Tank proved that even the most unusual ideas can grab attention on national television. Despite its innovative approach, the product faced challenges that ultimately led to its closure. Today, even though the company is not operational, its story remains a fascinating example of entrepreneurship and creative risk-taking.

Legit.ng recently featured the story of Pooch Paper, a Shark Tank startup focused on reducing plastic waste from dog cleanup. Founder Tracy Rosensteel appeared on Season 12, Episode 2 in 2020 and secured a $250,000 royalty deal with Kevin O’Leary.

Since the Shark Tank appearance, Pooch Paper has experienced significant growth and is now available in over 2,000 retail outlets across the U.S. The company has also partnered with major brands and distributes its products internationally. Read on to learn more about Pooch Paper’s journey, including its annual revenues and net worth.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng