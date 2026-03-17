The unexpected growth story following Phoozy's Shark Tank appearance

Phoozy's Shark Tank appearance sparked unexpected growth for the phone-protection brand, with a reported increase in sales of up to 400%. The televised pitch introduced the thermal phone case to a much wider audience. As a result, Phoozy experienced increased demand, retail partnerships, and stronger brand recognition after the episode aired.

Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis pitch their thermal phone protection capsule on Shark Tank. Photo: @phoozyoutdoors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Phoozy appeared on Shark Tank in 2021 during Season 12, Episode 19, where founders Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis pitched their thermal phone protection capsule.

in 2021 during Season 12, Episode 19, where founders pitched their thermal phone protection capsule. The founders asked for $500,000 for 10% equity, and they accepted an offer from Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec worth $500,000 for 8% equity plus a royalty per unit .

. After appearing on Shark Tank , Phoozy reportedly experienced a sales increase of about 400%, driven by heightened visibility and consumer interest.

, Phoozy reportedly experienced a sales increase of about 400%, driven by heightened visibility and consumer interest. The company expanded its product line and distribution channels, selling protective cases for phones and other electronics through online platforms and retail outlets.

Phoozy's Shark Tank appearance

Phoozy appeared on Shark Tank during Season 12, Episode 19 in 2021. The founders, American entrepreneurs Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis, presented their phone and device protection system designed to shield electronics from extreme temperatures, moisture, and physical impact.

The product used aerospace-inspired thermal insulation and rugged materials to keep devices operational in severe conditions, positioned as a solution for outdoor, travel, and extreme sports consumers.

A Phoozy insulated thermal protection tablet case is put on a table. Photo: @iclickuae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On the show, the founders demonstrated the Phoozy capsule’s ability to float, resist heat, and insulate electronics, highlighting the product’s engineered protection features. They explained that traditional phone cases did not address temperature‑related malfunctions, a niche Phoozy claimed to solve.

The pitch emphasised durability, adventure-ready use, and an expanding market in durable protection accessories. The goal of the Shark Tank appearance was to secure investment to scale product manufacturing, expand distribution channels, and increase marketing reach to accelerate growth beyond its early direct‑to‑consumer customer base.

Did Phoozy seal a deal on Shark Tank?

During the episode of Shark Tank, two investors, Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec, offered to invest $500,000 in Phoozy. The deal proposed $500,000 for 8% equity, along with a $1.50 royalty on each unit sold until the investment was repaid. Although the founders accepted the offer during the broadcast, the agreement was reportedly not finalised after filming.

Despite the deal falling through, the company still benefited from the well-known Shark Tank Effect, where businesses experience a surge in attention after appearing on the show. The national television exposure significantly increased Phoozy’s brand visibility and customer interest.

Phoozy's growth and performance after Shark Tank

A display of a layered matrix of NASA-inspired materials. Photo: @phoozyoutdoors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

After the episode aired, Phoozy experienced measurable changes. Website traffic and purchase orders spiked immediately after the broadcast. The company reportedly saw a sales increase of approximately 400 % in the weeks following the episode.

Before Shark Tank, Phoozy primarily sold directly through its own site and select online marketplaces. After the exposure, the brand expanded to Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy platforms, increasing its retail footprint. It also stocked the products in retail outlets focused on electronics and outdoor gear.

Growth enabled Phoozy to expand its product offerings beyond its original phone capsule model. The company rolled out protective systems for larger devices, including tablets and laptops, introduced accessories, and enhanced insulation technology.

Who owns Phoozy from Shark Tank?

Phoozy cofounders Kiven Conway and Josh Inglis appear together at an event. Photo: @thephoozy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Phoozy was founded in 2016 and is primarily owned by American entrepreneurs Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis. Before Phoozy, Kevin Conway was a professional race-car driver, while Josh Inglis worked for more than a decade at The Home Depot as an executive in e-commerce and digital marketing.

When did Phoozy appear on Shark Tank?

Phoozy appeared on Shark Tank in 2021 during Season 12, Episode 19. The founders pitched their thermal phone protection capsule designed to shield devices from heat, cold, water, and drops.

How much did Phoozy ask for on Shark Tank?

The founders asked for $500,000 in exchange for 10% equity in Phoozy during their pitch on Shark Tank.

What problem does Phoozy solve?

Phoozy designs protective capsules that help prevent smartphones and other electronics from overheating, freezing, or getting damaged in extreme outdoor environments. The products are marketed to hikers, travellers, skiers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

What is the annual revenue of Phoozy?

A golden Phoozy capsule displayed on a green background. Photo: @thephoozy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Phoozy’s annual revenue is approximately $4 million following its Shark Tank appearance. The company’s revenue growth was largely driven by increased demand after the show aired and expanded retail distribution channels.

What is the net worth of Phoozy from Shark Tank?

Being a privately owned company, Phoozy’s net worth is not publicly known. However, according to Geeks Round Globe, its alleged net worth is approximately $6 million.

Is Phoozy successful?

It is considered successful after its appearance on Shark Tank. The company experienced a sales increase of about 400% after the episode aired, which significantly boosted its market visibility and product demand. It has continued to release new products and expand distribution, showing sustained growth.

Where is Phoozy now?

Phoozy is still operating and selling its protective device cases. The company continues to develop new products and distribute them through multiple channels, including its official website and large retailers such as Amazon and other online marketplaces.

Phoozy’s Shark Tank appearance marked the beginning of the unexpected growth story. The company and its products gained widespread visibility, driving increased sales and expanding distribution channels, even after not closing the deal with the sharks. Today, it continues to thrive in the device protection market.

Legit.ng recently published an article about what happened to EyeWris after its appearance on Shark Tank. The company featured on Season 14, Episode 22, seeking investment to expand its fashion-meets-function eyewear accessory.

Although the on-screen deal was not finalised after the episode aired, the company reportedly benefited from increased sales and wider public awareness. Read on to discover how EyeWris fared following its Shark Tank appearance.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng