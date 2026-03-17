A Nigerian man has expressed happiness on social media after receiving a particular sum of money from 'Elon Musk'

The young man, who had been active on the X app, received the sum of money as payment for creating contents on X

Reactions trailed the man's now-viral tweet as social media users stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian man's tweet gained attention online after sharing his excitement over receiving a payment through a social media platform’s content monetisation programme.

His post quickly went viral, drawing reactions from users who flooded the comment section to share their thoughts on the development.

Waggydey4you shares proof of earnings from X revenue programme. Photo credit: @waggydey4you/X.

Source: Twitter

Man receives payment from Elon Musk's X

Identified by his handle @waggydey4you, the man revealed that the payment came as a reward for his activity and content creation on the platform now known as X.

He shared evidence of the transaction, which indicated that the earnings were credited to him as part of a revenue-sharing initiative designed to compensate creators for their contributions.

According to the information displayed in the screenshot he posted, the payment amounted to $157.76.

The notification also made it clear that the funds were issued under the platform’s creator revenue programme, acknowledging his efforts in producing content that engaged audiences.

Elon Musk platform rewards X user for consistent engaging content. Photo credit: @waggydey4you/X.

Source: Twitter

"Hey @Waggydey4you, $157.76 has been deposited into your account from X creator Revenue Sharing. Thank you for creating on X. X Monetisation," the message read.

In his reaction, the man expressed both gratitude and excitement, and showed his appreciation for receiving the earnings.

He also made reference to Elon Musk, who is the owner of the platform, in a way that showed admiration for the initiative that enabled users like him to earn directly from their online activity.

"I got paid. Thank you Super Elon," he said.

Reactions as man gets paid by X

The post quickly went viral, with many Nigerians reacting to the news.

Omolola said:

"Congratulations to you Waggy."

Aliebaba said:

"No be lie, celebrate the little win, big one go come. I connect back asap."

Keep walking said:

"Celebrate the win and keep that stride steady like a long hike toward success."

Baddest reacted:

"Anything for the boys."

Fabbie said:

"My account is shadow ban please help me repost my pin post."

wonder_kidd1 said:

"Crazy bro!!! This is massive!!! I have never heard of it before. Thank You bro."

Qintao said:

"I no get laptop to starting this ads and tech work online e dey pain me baje cause at the end na laptop you go use."

Oluwachukwunomso Stevie added:

"Na so! easy as A B C. Twitter will pay you just like that."

See the post below:

Man displays what Elon Musk paid him

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man revealed he earned over N100,000 from X within two weeks, surpassing his first monthly salary.

He shared a credit alert of a huge sum of money, attributing the income to X’s monetisation programme launched for creators.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1701562-man-shares-how-paid-x-compared-salary/

Source: Legit.ng