What became of Plated after Shark Tank? A look into the meal-kit startup

After Shark Tank, Plated grew into one of the meal-kit industry's biggest success stories. The company secured a $500,000 deal with Kevin O'Leary for a 5.6% stake, helping fuel rapid growth in the meal-delivery market. In 2017, it was acquired by Albertsons for $300 million, only to have the subscription service discontinued in 2019.

Plated logo and a display of Plated delicacies. Photo: @theplated on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Plated, co-founded by Josh Hix and Nick Taranto, initially failed to secure a deal before later appearing in a follow-up episode to partner with Kevin O'Leary for $500,000 for 10% equity .

. Amid rapid growth in the meal-kit market following its appearance on Shark Tank, Plated was acquired by Albertsons in September 2017 for $300 million .

. Albertsons discontinued Plated's subscription service in November 2019, shifting the brand to in-store prepared meals and kits.

After the FTC blocked Kroger's $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons in late 2024, Plated stayed central to Albertsons' strategy in the convenience-focused meal market.

Plated's rise after Shark Tank shows how a small startup can make a big impact in the meal-kit industry. Founded by Nick Taranto and Josh Hix, the company secured investment from Kevin O'Leary, expanded rapidly, and was acquired by Albertsons in 2017.

Inside the Plated Shark Tank deal

Plated founders Josh Hix and Nick Taranto during the Shark Tank. Photo: @theplated (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Plated, a meal-kit delivery startup, made its Shark Tank debut in 2014. Founders Nick Taranto and Josh Hix pitched their service as a convenient way to cook at home. They asked for $500,000 for a 5.6% stake. Investor Kevin O'Leary agreed to fund the company and provide strategic guidance.

The deal turned Plated into a Shark Tank success story. The startup quickly grew in the subscription meal-kit market.

What happened to Plated meal delivery?

Plated used the national spotlight from Shark Tank to rapidly expand its operations. The combination of investment and media attention helped the company increase its subscriber base and secure a place in the competitive meal‑kit market.

Here's a breakdown of Plated's journey after the show:

Boost in visibility and growth

Display of delicious meals from Plated. Photo: @theplated on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Shark Tank gave Plated the boost it needed to take on major industry players. The national exposure turned the company from a small startup into a recognised competitor. Reflecting on the importance of that early momentum, co-founder Nick Taranto told Triple F.A.T. Goose in a founder spotlight:

It's less about the amount of capital you have raised and more about how much traction and progress you have made.

Acquisition by Albertsons

In September 2017, grocery chain Albertsons purchased Plated for $300 million. The founders saw the acquisition as an opportunity to lead in both online and in-store food markets. Commenting on the magnitude of the deal, co-founder American author Nick Taranto shared his vision with Inc. Magazine:

We are playing for billions here. We are going to kill Blue Apron, we are going to take on Amazon Fresh. This partnership enables us to become a $10 billion brand in a matter of years.

Shift to an in-store culinary brand

A family enjoying a meal from Plated. Photo: @theplated (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

By November 2019, the subscription service's operating expenses prompted Albertsons to end Plated's delivery operations, shifting the brand to a private-label Own Brand. Discussing the move to store shelves, Geoff White, then Albertsons' Chief Merchandising Officer, told Supermarket News:

Our vision for Plated includes an expanded set of products that goes far beyond a dinner-based solution and into a comprehensive in-house culinary brand.

Ongoing influence and legacy

Even with the subscription service ending, the exit stands as a remarkable victory for the Sharks. After the 2017 acquisition, Kevin O'Leary told CNBC about his impressive 1,346% return:

It was a rocky road. First I said 'no,' then I said 'yes,' and am I ever glad I did!

Plated's current status (2026)

Plated no longer functions as an independent subscription service. Following the December 2024 collapse of the $24.6 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons, Plated remains a key brand within the Albertsons Companies portfolio.

Atop crisp, golden jasmine fried rice and some of the Plated staff. Photo: @theplated on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Today, it operates as a premium in-store brand, providing ready-to-cook meal kits and curated deli items at thousands of locations, including Safeway, Vons, and Jewel-Osco.

What is Plated Shark Tank's net worth?

As a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Plated no longer has a standalone net worth. On Shark Tank in 2014, the deal with Kevin O'Leary was valued at $5 million.

After Albertsons acquired the brand in 2017 for $300 million, Plated's value became part of its parent company's multibillion-dollar retail portfolio as an in-store private label.

FAQs

What was Plated? Plated was a meal-kit delivery service that offered pre-portioned ingredients and recipes for convenient home cooking. Who founded Plated? Nick Taranto and American entrepreneur Josh Hix founded it. Is Plated from Shark Tank still in business? It is still in the business, but it no longer operates as a subscription delivery service. Plated is now an in-store culinary brand under the Albertsons and Kroger banners. Did Plated secure a Shark Tank deal? The founders secured a deal with Kevin O'Leary, which helped accelerate growth and brand recognition. How much was Plated worth at the time of the acquisition? Plated was acquired by Albertsons in 2017 for $300 million. How much is Plated worth now? Plated no longer has its own valuation and is now part of Albertsons, whose market cap is about $9.73 billion as of March 2026. Why did Plated shut down? Plated no longer has a standalone value, as its subscription service ended in 2019, and the brand now exists as an in‑store private label under Albertsons.

Plated's journey after Shark Tank proves that a bold vision and smart strategy can turn a small startup into a recognized brand. From growing its meal-kit subscriptions to a $300 million acquisition by Albertsons, the company built a loyal following. Today, Plated continues as an in-store culinary brand, offering chef-designed meals and recipes to shoppers nationwide.

Legit.ng recently published an article on The Mad Optimist after Shark Tank. In Season 11, Episode 24, Mark Cuban invested $60,000 for a 20% stake, helping the company gain national exposure.

The Mad Optimist has since expanded its offerings to include shampoos, balms, body mists, and bath soaks, while continuing to sell custom soap and bath products. The company donates all profits made on the Day of Ashura.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng