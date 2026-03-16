Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy generated $1.117 million in revenue from his performance in Sydney, becoming the first African artist to reach this milestone in Oceania

The singer's No Sign Of Weakness tour broke multiple records, grossing $3.1 million across four Australian shows with 30,946 tickets sold at an average price of $100.94 per ticket

Burna Boy also became the first African artist to gross more than $1 million from a single concert on three different continents, following similar achievements in North America and Europe

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, made history in Sydney, Australia, on October 18, 2025, when he became the first African artist to gross over $1 million from a single concert in Oceania.

The milestone performance took place at Qudos Bank Arena during the Sydney stop of his No Sign Of Weakness tour, with the show generating $1.117 million in revenue.

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy breaks Oceania record with $1 million gross from single concert performance at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

According to the tour monitoring platform, Touring Data, the achievement marks a significant moment for African music on the global stage. The platform tracks concert performances and ticket sales across the world.

Burna Boy's tour sets multiple records across Oceania

The Afrobeats superstar's No Sign Of Weakness tour achieved another remarkable feat in the region.

Touring Data reported that the tour became the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Oceania's history.

The entire Oceania leg generated $3.1 million from 31,000 tickets sold across four shows.

Burna Boy's No Sign Of Weakness tour makes history as highest-grossing African tour in Oceania with $3.1 million revenue. Photo: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

"@burnaboy is officially the first African artist in history to gross over $1 million from a single concert in 3 continents (North America, Europe and Oceania)."

"@burnaboy's "No Sign of Weakness" is officially the highest-grossing tour by an African artist in Oceania's history, with $3.1 million from 31,000 tickets sold across 4 shows."

Data shared by the platform shows that the Australian portion of Burna Boy's tour sold 30,946 tickets across four performances. The average ticket price was $100.94, while each show generated an average revenue of $772,791.

"NO SIGN OF WEAKNESS, @burnaboy $3.12M Revenue (Oceania) 30,946 (64.15%) Tickets Sold 4/4 Reported Shows #BoxOffice"

Check out Tour Data's report below:

Burna Boy's three-continent achievement

The No Sign Of Weakness tour spanned 20 shows across three continents, including North America, Europe, and Oceania.

With the Sydney performance, Burna Boy achieved another historic first. He became the first African artist to gross more than $1 million from a single concert on three different continents.

The singer had previously reached the $1 million milestone from individual concerts in North America and Europe during the same tour.

Check out Tour Data's announcement about Burna Boy's achievement below:

Burna Boy, Tems set Billboard record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian music stars Tems and Burna Boy reached a new career milestone after becoming the African artists with the most entries on the Billboard U.S. Hot 100 chart.

The duo achieved the feat after earning new spots on the chart through their features on J. Cole's latest album, The Fall-Off.

Before the new entries, Tems and Burna Boy were tied with South African rock band Seether, with each act having seven songs on the prestigious chart.

Source: Legit.ng