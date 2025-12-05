How old is Death the Kid? In the Soul Eater universe, Death the Kid appears to be around 13 to 15 years old, but as the son of the god of death, his real age may be far older than any human. Like many characters in Soul Eater, Kid's youthful appearance, immortality-like traits, and supernatural lineage make his true age a topic of debate among fans.

Death the Kid is a teenager and looks about 13 to 15 years old, though his real age is tied to his nature as the Shinigami's creation.

is a and looks about 13 to 15 years old, though his real age is tied to his nature as the Shinigami's creation. The main characters in the film vary in age, with Tsubaki and Liz being the oldest at about 16 years old and Patty, the youngest, being 12 years old .

being the oldest at about and Patty, the youngest, being . Characters range widely in height in the anime series, with Tsubaki and Liz at the top with 169 centimetres (5'5").

How old is Death the Kid? The Shinigami Prince's true age

Death the Kid is considered to be between 13 and 15 years old in the manga series. Unlike other human characters at the academy, Death the Kid perceives time differently and ages differently, too. Throughout the series, he is depicted as a teenage boy with slight height differences by the end of the Soul Eater manga.

In the anime, the most prominent death god, Shinigami, is known as Lord Death. He is the headmaster of the Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA) and the father of Death the Kid.

Ages and heights of the main Soul Eater characters

The majority of Soul Eater characters are teenagers, with their ages ranging between 12 and 16 years of age. While some have immortal features, their heights also correspond to their ages as teenagers.

Main character Age Height in centimetres Tsubaki Nakatsukasa 16 years old 169 (5'5") Liz Thompson 16–17 years old 170 (5'7") Crona Gorgon 15 years old 168 (5'5") Maka Albarn 13 years old 145 (4'7") Soul Evans 13 years old 167 (5'4") Black Star 13 years old 148 (4'8") Patty Thompson 12 years old 160 (5'2")

1. Tsubaki Nakatsukasa

Full name : Tsubaki Nakatsukasa

: Tsubaki Nakatsukasa Date of birth : 2 October

: 2 October Age : 16 years old

: 16 years old Height : 169 centimetres (5'5")

: 169 centimetres (5'5") Species : Magic weapon

: Magic weapon Power: Multiple full-weapon transformation

It is widely believed that Tsubaki Nakatsukasa is about 16 years old. However, sources such as Soul Eater Wiki suggest that she may be in her late teens, about 17 years old, based on her height and development as a teenager.

The demon character is older than Death the Kid, as she was the first student to join DWMA from the Nakatsukasa clan. She is also considered to be older than Maka, Soul Eater Evans, and Black Star.

2. Liz Thompson

Full name : Elizabeth Thompson

: Elizabeth Thompson Date of birth : 7 January

: 7 January Age : 16–17 years old

: 16–17 years old Height : 170 centimetres (5'7")

: 170 centimetres (5'7") Species : Demon weapon

: Demon weapon Power: Full-weapon transformation

Like Tsubaki Nakatsukasa, Liz Thompson is an older teenager, being about 16 or 17 years old. Her age is documented in Gamerant as 16 at the start of the series, suggesting that she grew older as the series progressed.

Liz is older than her sister, Patty Thompson. She also possesses the highest height, confirming her age and status as one of the older DWMA students.

3. Crona Gorgon

Full name : Crona Gorgon

: Crona Gorgon Date of birth : Undisclosed

: Undisclosed Age : 15 years old

: 15 years old Height : 168 centimetres (5'5")

: 168 centimetres (5'5") Species : Human

: Human Power: Enhanced regeneration, soul absorption

Crona first appears in the anime film in episode seven and later becomes a recurring and eventual main character. Although his real birthdate is unknown, Crona's estimated age of 15 is inferred from his physical characteristics.

4. Maka Albarn

Full name : Maka Albarn

: Maka Albarn Date of birth : 6 July

: 6 July Age : 13 years old

: 13 years old Height : 145 centimetres (4'8")

: 145 centimetres (4'8") Species : Magic weapon

: Magic weapon Power: Anti-magic wavelength, soul perception

At the start of the Soul Eater series, Maka Albarn, the daughter of Lord Death's partner, Spirit Albarn, is believed to be in her early teens. Towards the end of the series, Maka not only changes genders but also ages due to a time skip of about one or two years.

Her starting age may be inferred from her stature at the start of the series and her garments. In the beginning, her trench coat seemed to cover her whole body. She later wears a more fitting trench coat with more stylish options, suggesting an advancement in age.

5. Soul Eater Evans

Full name : Soul Eater Evans

: Soul Eater Evans Date of birth : 1 June

: 1 June Age : 13 years old

: 13 years old Height : 167 centimetres (5'4")

: 167 centimetres (5'4") Species : Demon weapon

: Demon weapon Power: Full-weapon transformation, flight

Soul Eater Evans's estimated age varies from 13 to 15. At the start of his enrollment at the academy, he is believed to be 13 years old. However, in Soul Eater NOT! Manga his age is considered to be about 14 at the start of the series.

6. Black Star

Full name : Black Star

: Black Star Date of birth : 22 February

: 22 February Age : 13 years old

: 13 years old Height : 148 centimetres (4'8")

: 148 centimetres (4'8") Species : Human

: Human Power: Soul wavelength control, enhanced physical prowess

Unlike his DWMA counterparts, Black Star's entry into the academy began with tragedy. Known for his unique star tattoo, Black was taken in by the academy after his clan, the Star Clan, was wiped out by Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA) members, including Spirit Albarn, Franken Stein, and Sid Barrett.

This is believed to have happened thirteen years before the start of the series, coinciding with Black's age when he joined the academy. However, he is around 14 to 15 years old by the end of the manga due to a time skip.

7. Patty Thompson

Full name : Patricia Thompson

: Patricia Thompson Date of birth : 1 August

: 1 August Age : 12–13 years old

: 12–13 years old Height : 160 centimetres (5'2")

: 160 centimetres (5'2") Species : Demon weapon

: Demon weapon Power: Full-weapon transformation

Patty Thompson, Liz's youngest sister, is considered to be between 12 and 13 years of age at the start of the series. However, sources such as the World War Fan Fiction Series suggest that she may be 14 years old.

Her young age may be linked to her childish sing-song speaking style and childish demeanour. However, after a time skip during the Salvage Arc, Liz reveals her sister's age to be two or three years younger than hers.

Who is Death the Kid?

According to Comic Book Resources, Death the Kid is the son of the Grim Reaper and was made from a fragment of the soul of his father. He is the Meister of the Demon Twin Guns and

How old is Death the Kid now?

Death the Kid's age ranges between 13 and 15 years during the main events of the Soul Eater series.

Is Death the Kid immortal?

Death the Kid is semi-immortal as a death god (Shinigami), meaning he does not age and can regenerate from most injuries, which means he is not truly unkillable. He also possesses a fragment of his father, Lord Death's, soul, which gives him his unique characteristics.

How tall is Death the Kid?

In the prequel series Soul Eater Not!, he is consistently listed as 158 cm (5'2"). However, in the main Soul Eater series, he is generally considered to be around 162 cm (5'4")

How old are Liz and Patty?

Liz Thompson is estimated to be 16 or 17 years old during the timeskip in the Soul Eater manga, while her younger sister, Patty Thompson, is estimated to be 15.

How old is the show Soul Eater?

The anime show Soul Eater premiered in Japan on 7 April 2008, making it approximately 16 years old. The anime series ran for 51 episodes, concluding its original broadcast run on 30 March 2009. It was animated by Studio Bones and based on the manga written by Atsushi Ōkubo, which began serialisation in 2004.

Ultimately, the question of Death the Kid’s age underscores the mystery surrounding his origin, character, and appearance. While Kid may look 13 to 15 years old, his origins suggest that he may have an ageless quality, just like his father, Death. He appears to be in the same age bracket as most of the main characters in Death Weapon Meister Academy (DWMA).

