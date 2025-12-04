Bishop Okwudili Eze has asserted that heaven is "commissioning a company of New Testament prophets who are Christo-centric"

The Abuja-based cleric unveiled his 2026 prophecy via a social media post sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, December 4, 2025

It is a common tradition, especially among many churches in Africa, for pastors to release prophecies and declarations for the new year

FCT, Abuja - Okwudili Eze, the presiding Bishop of Zion Heritage and Miracle Ministries Inc., Abuja, on Thursday, December 4, sound teachers of God's words 'shall be unveiled greatly in 2026 and going forward'.

According to him, 'these New Testament prophets would restore the lost honour and dignity in the prophetic ministry.'

In a message titled 'Prophecy Alert for 2026 and Onwards', and shared on his official Facebook page, the cleric said these pious clergymen "are already here".

He wrote:

"I saw in an open vision early this morning where heaven was mantling and commissioning a company of New Testament prophets who are Christo-centric and also full of the Holy Spirit power, manifesting the reality of the supernatural here and now.

"They would be sound teachers of God's word, walking in purity, manifesting the love of God and also activating the saints for the work of ministry with practical demonstrations. We shall see them greatly unveiled in 2026 and going forward.

"They would restore the lost honour and dignity in the prophetic ministry.

"This is the kairos. Watch out for them because they are already here."

Pastor Adeoti prophesies 2026 change

As people look forward to the New Year (2026), Prophet Peter Adeoti of the Prayer Church of All Nations (PCOAN) has asked all Christians to “watch and pray.”

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, during the final day of his church’s 15-day prayer and fasting programme, ‘Operation Enough is Enough’, the Canada-based cleric released an “urgent prophecy” concerning Africa.

According to him, 2026 will be a pivotal year for the African continent. He added that in the middle phase of the year, a “wind of change” will sweep across Africa.

Prophet Adeoti said via his official Facebook page:

“In the middle of 2026, a wind of change blows towards Africa; a huge wind of change blows towards Africa.”

He urged all believers to remain vigilant in prayer, saying, “This wind of change will signal the start of divine alignment, but also resistance from forces seeking to hinder the destiny of African nations.

