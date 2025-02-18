How old is Fern from Frieren? The ages of every character in Frieren

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is a Manga series that has been in production since April 2020. The Japanese series is set in a fantasy world with its main characters navigating life around friendship. But how old is Fern from Frieren? The character is portrayed as a child and the youngest among all the characters.

A poster of the Freinen series (L) and an animated illustration of Fern from Frieren (R). Photo: @SeterMD, @aldeberu (modified by author)

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End series follows five characters on a journey to fight the Demon King and his evil servants.

series follows five characters on a journey to fight the Demon King and his evil servants. The band of heroes in the Hero Party consist of mages, dwarfs, elves, and humans.

Fern, a key character in the series is introduced toward the end of the first chapter, The Journey's End as a nine-year-old child.

as a nine-year-old child. The series follows Fern’s journey as she navigates through her teenage years, with the story culminating when she reaches the age of nineteen or twenty.

How old is Fern from Frieren?

Fern first appeared in The Journey's End as a nine-year-old girl. In chapter two, The Priest's Lie, she is thirteen years old, and, towards the end of the episode, she is believed to be fifteen.

Towards the end of the anime show, Fern has gone through her teenage years and she is about nineteen or twenty. Although she is much younger than other characters, she grows into a talented mage with a huge impact seen throughout the show.

How old are the other Frieren characters?

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is a fantasy anime featuring characters of various races, such as humans, elves, and demons, with differing lifespans and abilities. Here are some main characters that take part in the story and their respective characteristics.

Frieren

An animated illustration of Frieren. Photo: @MrOnion (Fighting Game)

Age : Over 1,000 years

: Over 1,000 years Height : 160 centimetres (5'3")

: 160 centimetres (5'3") Class : Mage

: Mage Species: Elf

Frieren is the protagonist of the anime series. She is an elven mage who has dedicated her life to studying magic and along the way took on an apprentice for her new adventure.

As an elf, her lifespan is vastly longer compared to the human members of her team. Although she is more than 1,000 years old, she is not considered old by her counterpart.

Himmel

An animated illustration of Himmel in Frieren. Photo: @mqrso_o

Age : 23 years old

: 23 years old Gender : Male

: Male Class : Hero

: Hero Species: Human

Himmel is regarded as the hero of the story even though he is not the main protagonist in the story. His playful demeanour was instrumental in the journey as he accompanied his teammates, Freinen, Heiter and Eisen, to defeat the Demon King.

According to Frieren Fandom, Himmel says he is 23 years old, seven years into the party's journey to defeat the Demon King. In flashbacks of when the Hero Party returned from their ten-year journey, Himmel was twenty-six. However, towards his death, it is believed that he was 76 years old.

Aura

An animated illustration of Aura in Frieren. Photo: @BasedLIDA

Age : Over 500 years old

: Over 500 years old Height : 18 centimetres (7")

: 18 centimetres (7") Class : Mage

: Mage Species: Demon

Aura the Guillotine is the major adversary of the show who appears in episode 9 of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. She is a member of the Seven Sages of Destruction, a group of demon mages serving the Demon King. Although her exact age is not known, she revealed herself to be older than 500 years during a fight against Frieren.

Stark

An animated illustration of Stark in Frieren. Photo: @mohd_abuzar23

Age : 18 years

: 18 years Height : 170 centimetres (5'7")

: 170 centimetres (5'7") Class : Warrior

: Warrior Species: Human

Stark is a warrior and a member of Frieren’s Hero Party. He is Eisen’s adoptive son and a former student of his. Although the charismatic and youthful Stark takes on his role as a warrior, he ironically struggles with a fear of monsters and powerful adversaries.

His youthful status throughout the early chapters of the series suggests that he is a teenager who turns 18. In Chapter 123 of the series, Proof of Perseverance, Stark turns 20.

Sein

An animated illustration of Sein in Frieren. Photo: @mohd_abuzar23

Age : About 30 years old

: About 30 years old Height : 185 centimetres (6'1")

: 185 centimetres (6'1") Class : Priest

: Priest Species: Human

Sein also known as Goatee Priest is a human priest who joins the Hero Party when Frieren and her team arrive in his village in the Alt Woods. At the time of the show, his friend, Gorilla Warrior had been gone for ten years, Sein was in his mid-thirties.

Eisen

An animated illustration of Eisen in Frieren. Photo: @frierenmaga

Age : Over 100

: Over 100 Class : Warrior

: Warrior Species: Dwarf

Eisen is the muscle of the Hero Party. He excels in the art of melee combat and is always ready to defend his allies in their battles. Eisen's class, as a dwarf or small person, allows his lifespan to exceed humans by a few hundred years. His lifespan is however not as long as that of an elf.

Heiter

An animated illustration of Heiter in Frieren. Photo: @TheseAnimeLines

Age : Over 100 years

: Over 100 years Class : Priest

: Priest Species: Human

Heiter is one of Friesen’s original companions often serving as the heart of the Hero Party. His occupation as a priest and healer brought the group together as a fun-loving and loyal friend. He is approximately in his twenties at the time of the show and dies in his hundreds.

How tall is Fern in Frieren?

Despite Fern being significantly younger than Frieren by hundreds of years, she is a few inches taller than Frieren. Fern is approximately 5' 5" (165.1 centimetres).

How strong is Fern in Frieren?

Although Fern is Frieren's student, her Mana exceeds even that of Frieren. During the first class mage exams, she was able to defeat Frieren's clone with her sheer strength. Her youth makes her less technically skilled compared to Freiren, but she has notable combat, speed and spell-casting skills.

Who is the voice actor for Fern Frieren?

Jill Harris is the English voice actor for Fern in the series. In the original Japanese series, the young mage was voiced by Japanese voice actor Kana Ichinose.

What did Frieren use against Fern?

Frieren takes a blow from her clone to give Fern a bigger opening. Before Fern can end the battle, the damaged clone casts an undetectable spell from the ground that pushes Fern violently against the wall and breaks her staff.

Fern from Frieren starts her journey in the animated series at the young age of nine. As she grows older, her spell casting progressively develops from basic magic to sophisticated and formidable spells by the time she reaches eighteen. The races of each character in the series play into their ages, with some being thousands of years older than others.

