How old is Kristoff in Frozen? The main characters and why their ages make sense
How old is Kristoff in Frozen? Kristoff is 21 years old in the 2013 Disney animated film Frozen, 22 years old in Frozen Fever, and 24 years old in Frozen 2. He is Anna's love interest and works as an ice harvester. Kristoff is voiced by Jonathan Groff as an adult and Tyree Brown as a little boy.
How old is Kristoff in Frozen?
Kristoff is 8 years old in the opening scene of Frozen. The main events of the film take place 13 years later, making him 21 years old. The age was confirmed by the American writer and director Jennifer Lee, according to IMDb. In the short film Frozen Fever, he is 22 years old, and in Frozen 2, which takes place three years, he is 24 years old.
How old is Anna from Frozen?
Anna is 18 years old for most of the original Frozen film. She turns 19 years old in the short film Frozen Fever and 21 years old in Frozen 2.
Ann's age progression aligns with her growth journey from a young, naive princess to a mature leader. She is romantically involved with Kristoff and is Elsa's younger sister. Elsa is three years older than Anna.
How old is Olaf from Frozen?
Olaf, voiced by American voice actor Josh Gad, is a snowman created by Elsa's magic. He is technically a "newborn" when he appears in the original Frozen movie.
Since Frozen 2 takes place three years after the first movie, Olaf is considered to be about three years old. His age aligns with his innocent, childlike behaviour and development throughout the film.
How old is Hans in Frozen?
Hans is 23 years old in the original Frozen movie, voiced by American actor and singer Santino Fontana. He is 24 in Frozen Fever and 26 in Frozen 2. Hans is slightly older than Elsa and Kristoff, who are both 21 years old in Frozen.
As the youngest of the thirteen princes, his backstory of feeling neglected and seeking power through marriage suits his manipulative and antagonistic character.
How old is Sven in Frozen?
Sven is Kristoff's loyal reindeer and companion. Although he is an animal, he is assumed to be the same age as Kristoff since they grew up together. They were both orphans, adopted by trolls. Sven is therefore 21 years old in Frozen and 24 years old in Frozen 2.
How old is everyone in Frozen?
The animated characters in the Disney film Frozen range in age. Here is a breakdown of all the characters and their ages in the Frozen franchise.
Character
Age in Frozen
Age in Frozen Fever
Age in Frozen 2
Kristoff
21
22
24
Anna
18
19
21
Elsa
21
22
24
Hans
23
24
26
Olaf
Newborn
1
3
FAQs
- Who is Kristoff? Kristoff is one of the three main heroes in Disney's Frozen movies.
- What is Kristoff's age? The animated character is 21 years old in Frozen, 22 in the short film Frozen Fever, and is 24 in Frozen 2.
- Who voiced Kristoff in Frozen? The character was voiced by American singer and actor Jonathan Groff.
- What is Anna's age in Frozen? She is 18 years old in the first movie, 19 in the short film, and 21 in Frozen 2.
- What is Anna and Kristoff's age gap? Anna and Kristoff have a 3-year age gap. This age difference remains consistent throughout the franchise.
- What is Hans' age in the Frozen franchise? Hans is 23 years old in Frozen, 24 in Frozen Fever, and 26 in Frozen 2.
- Is Frozen 3 2026 or 2027? Frozen 3 is scheduled for release on 24 November 2027. The postponement from 2026 stems from production adjustments.
The Frozen cast ages progress in all three Frozen movies. Kristoff is 21 years old in the first Frozen movie, 22 in the short film Frozen Fever, and 24 in Frozen 2.
