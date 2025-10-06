A recent interview of ex-BBNaija star Tacha addressing the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the show days before the grand finale has emerged online

Recall that Faith was sent packing after being involved in a physical altercation with his fellow housemate, Sultana

Fans have started sharing their mixed opinions on Tacha’s comments about Faith and his disqualification from the reality show

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha Akide recently reacted to the disqualification of Faith Adewale from the reality show.

Faith was sent packing after an altercation with Sultana, which led to the latter falling and sustaining injuries.

His actions and subsequent disqualification were criticised by some former housemates, who shared their opinions about him.

Joining her colleagues, Tacha, who owns a football club, stated that Faith’s disqualification was well-deserved.

According to her, while some people believe Faith shouldn’t have been sent home, she believes it was the best decision. She pointed out that there is a rule book in Biggie’s house that forbids physical altercations between housemates.

Tacha emphasized that once that line is crossed, Biggie has the right to determine the fate of the housemate involved.

She noted that even when Faith was called into the diary room, he showed no remorse for his actions. Tacha claimed if he had showed remorse, Biggie might have given him a lighter sanction.

Tacha reflects on her own disqualification

Speaking about her own disqualification from the reality show, Tacha stated that she considered herself a winner even if she had been evicted rather than disqualified.

The reality star expressed confidence in herself, suggesting that perhaps it was the same confidence that led Faith to act the way he did before being sent home.

How fans reacted to Tacha's interview

Reactions have trailed the video of Tacha's interview. Many dragged her for speaking when she was worse than Faith while on the reality show. They warned about her utterance. Here are comments below:

@favour_bae2 stated:

"Tacha rest till now notin better about u instead always bitter! Faith the shiow."

@wavesfire98 shared:

"Na Imisi win, na Faith dey trend pass una winner, somebody shout power! Faith always wins!!!

@brendasylvia_ said:

"Coming from an ex disqualified fellow that was also physically violent to her fellow girl."

@raphaelnzenabo reacted:

"The same way her own was deserved. Disqualified supporting disqualified."

@mimilashyofficial_ wrote:

"My boy faith still the trend God is really faithful."

@ogs_signatures commented:

"Tacha you should sit this one out. I was your super fan but hey you didn't come close to Faith one bit. He's way above your league ."

BBN's Tacha questions her colleague's wealth

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the former BBNaija housemate shared her thoughts about her colleagues' sources of wealth.

While anchoring a show on Cool FM with BBNaija Phyna, she asked what most ladies do to pay for the private jets they fly.

She complained that she wanted to take a private jet once and couldn't believe the price she was asked to pay.

