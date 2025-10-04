Minister of God Moses Bliss has recounted his heartbreaking encounter on his way to Tanzania for a worship concert

The Nigerian gospel singer explained in a now-trending video that he was denied access into Tanzania and his visa was unapproved

He narrated the extent to which he went to secure a visa, but all efforts proved abortive, igniting hilarious comments from fans

Nigerian gospel minister, Moses Bliss, shared an emotional video as he detailed his unfortunate encounter in Tanzania.

The singer, who had geared up for a worship event in the country, was disappointed after his visa was unapproved.

He noted that two days before their flight, the people in charge informed them that their visas had been denied. They tried pulling strings, even contacted government officials and the presidency, but were told they could not proceed.

Upon arriving in Tanzania, they were refused entry into the country, leaving them with no choice but to return to Nairobi.

Moses Bliss details plans for concert

Moses, in a video where he was almost moved to tears, affirmed that they had spent thousands of dollars to make the event free for all, but unfortunately, everything had gone to waste.

His touching clip drew reactions from several quarters, but some fans somehow involved Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, in the mix.

Some fans even opined that he should have reached out to Priscilla Ojo and her husband, as they were ambassadors, suggesting they could have helped with the situation.

Moses Bliss' post draws reactions online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@marieblissofficial said:

"My heart is aching so bad, 😭😔you have literally been in the airport for 2 days!! Despite travelling from Kenya to Tanzania on the reassurance of visa on arrival and it never have materialised."

@oluwafunmilola2021 said:

"Na iyaboo ojooo cause am😂😂😂."

@ebubeintl said:

"Call Priscilla she and the husband are their ambassadors. Please come help your Nigerian brother oh..Or is the baby party still on?"

@winie_mdaki said:

“The principalities of the air and demonic spirits in Tanzania are corrupt—they are shutting down churches and oppressing believers. Hear this clearly: this is not a migration issue, but a spiritual battle. Yet the Lord has spoken—on October 29th, freedom will come. All powers of the enemy will be struck down, and Jesus Himself will walk through Tanzania, bringing deliverance and setting His people free."

@sheisnancyy said:

"Tanzania does not give visa on arrival to Nigerian passport holders. Everything is on their website!!!"

@demrskekula said:

"Why is Tanzania refusing to grant visa for people? My friend from the UK had same issue😢."

@pelumif_ said:

"Who designed this immigration system in Africa . Why do you need a visa to go to your fellow Africa country ??"

@lincoco2025 said:

"What kind of careless organizers did this."

@sis_miracle said:

"Why African nor dey use one visa to all African countries 🤔."

@doreentitus_ said:

"Man of God, Tanzania loves you deeply 🙏🏽🇹🇿. Don’t be discouraged .Greater doors are opening. Next time will be even more powerful."

Moses Bliss addresses rumours with Ebuka songs

Meanwhile, Moses Bliss finally addressed his former signee Ebuka Songs' exit from his Spotlite Nation music label.

The gospel singer shared what he did after Ebuka Songs told him about plans to leave his label despite signing a three-year contract.

The response came after some netizens had claimed Moses Bliss and Ebuka Songs snubbed each other during gospel singers' linkup at The Experience.

