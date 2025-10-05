The Big Brother Naija Season 10 has finally come to an end, with Imisi clinching the grand prize of N150 million, including other consolation prizes

Housemates have been on the show since July and have spent 10 solid weeks, all fighting for the winning spot.

Imisi kept fans entertained throughout, and now that she has won, many are eagerly sharing their hot takes concerning her victory

Big Brother Naija fans and Nigerians as a whole have not stopped talking about the show that kept everyone glued to their screens for 10 solid weeks.

After Imisi (Ijoab 606) emerged as the winner, many have been expressing their feelings about her victory.

Imisi was ushered into the house alongside 28 other housemates but fought for the spot by playing all her cards right.

With this new development, online users had much to say about Imisi’s win. Although a significant number of people wanted to see Faith Adele win, their hopes were dashed following his embarrassing disqualification.

With this new development of Dede being the 1st runner-up and Imisi eventually winning, fans had a lot to say.

Meanwhile, actress Esther Sky called out BBNaija Season 10 housemate Imisi ahead of the grand finale. Esther Sky, who made bold allegations against Imisi, also shared why she doesn’t deserve to emerge as the winner.

Recall that Imisi is among the last 10 housemates in the Big Brother Naija house, with fans rooting for her.

Nigerians as Imisi’s emerged BBN10 Queen

"I cried with imisi."

"In life, no matter who you think that you are, be humble, be respectful to others and have empathy. A rejected stone can always become a corner stone which holds a full house."

"We should’ve for once given class like miracle , Dede deserved it jare."

"This show goes to show that Nigeria will never be better. Favoritism, nepotism and corruption has eaten too deeply into the society. What a shame. It's so glaring that it's can't be hidden any longer."

"I always root for the winner on the BBN show, I no dey stand for nonsense."

"Nigerians I just Dey laugh 😂😂 we deserve everyone in govt . D7 and all of them we deserve them , including the throne will tey for your head 🤣🤣🤣."

"How come predictions of winners are always accurate when it’s about @BBNaija, but when it comes to national elections, the “predicted winner” somehow ends up second or third? 🤔 Is there something we need to know, @inecnigeria?"

"Congratulations baby girl, super proud of you and Congratulations my very own and personal winner @faithadewale_ wishing you all the best in your future endeavors."

"Well deserved 🔥🔥🔥Our star girl. God got you❤️❤️❤️."

Imisi raises alarm after seeing strange object

Legit.ng also reported that Imisi stumbled on an object that looked like severed head stored in a transparent jar.

The shocking discovery left her screaming uncontrollably and calling for help, drawing the attention of her fellow housemates.

A video captured the moment other BBNaija housemates rushed to the kitchen to confirm what she had seen, only to be left stunned themselves.

